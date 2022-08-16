Ohio State four-star DE target to commit this month

College football is quickly approaching. In just a matter of weeks, the now No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will be playing host to now No. 5 Notre Dame in an atmosphere that is sure to be electric. While most of the focus is rightfully on Sept. 3, don’t expect there to be a decline in Ohio State making the college football recruiting headlines. Monday was more of the same as the team is hoping to continue to add to this year’s class.

Umeozulu to commit in 2 weeks

Ohio State has once again built an impressive recruiting class in 2023. The haul currently sits at No. 4 in the 247Sports Team Rankings, and the Buckeyes are not done adding to the class. However, just a few short weeks ago, things felt on the brink of collapse on the defensive front.

As is to be expected with a passionate fan base, it — thankfully — appears that Buckeye Nation was overreacting a bit. Since the turn of the month, the Buckeyes have added two blue-chip defenders to the class in four-star linebacker Arvell Reese (Cleveland, OH) and four-star safety Jayden Bonsu (Jersey City, NJ) and they are hoping August continues to be kind to them.

Four-star defensive end and Ohio State target Desmond Umeozulu (Upper Marlboro, MD) is set to announce his decision Aug. 29 and the Buckeyes are among his final four schools.

14 More Days ⏰ pic.twitter.com/C5Q06u6sps — Desmond Umeozulu ⑨ ☨ (@KashDez) August 15, 2022

Alongside Ohio State, Umeozulu included Pitt, UNC and South Carolina in his final four, but the Buckeyes have been the favorites to land him ever since he officially visited the program for a summer recruiting camp in June. Days after the visit, 247Sports Director of Recruiting, Steve Wiltfong, submitted a Crystal Ball prediction favoring the Buckeyes and this is still the only prediction submitted.

While Umeozulu is far from a guarantee to become a Buckeye in two weeks, the team should be more than thrilled with where they sit with him. He is also not the only blue-chip target at the DE position for Ohio State. The Buckeyes are still heavily involved in recruiting five-star Matayo Uiagalelei (Bellflower, CA). He has not yet set a commitment date, but the Buckeyes have been looked at as the favorites for Uiagalelei as well.

If the Buckeyes can add both Umeozulu and Uiagalelei to its 2023 class, all concerns regarding Ohio State’s ability to recruit on the defensive side of the ball show should go away, albeit probably slowly.

Four-star ATH target could soon make an announcement

Ohio State does not have many commitments in its 2024 recruiting class, but the one they have in five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola (Chandler, AZ) has the class off in the right step. Raiola is not only the top-ranked QB in next year’s class, he is also the No. 1 overall recruit.

The Buckeyes are still putting a lot of focus on finishing out the 2023 class, the team is also heavily involved in recruiting future classes as well. This early work will hopefully pay off for the Buckeyes soon as four-star athlete Kylan Fox (Loganville, GA) hinted Monday that he will be releasing an update of some sort sometime soon — yes, we realize this is a lot of uncertainties, but that’s college football recruiting for ya.

Fox mentioned well-known college football recruiting Twitter editor Hayes Fawcett which, if you read into it, means he should be releasing some sort of recruiting update soon.

If Fox does release an update soon, it will likely be a top-schools list. If this is the case, expect Ohio State to make the cut. The Buckeyes offered Fox in June and have been discussed as contenders for his services. Alongside the Buckeyes, programs such as NC State, Florida State, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Florida and Texas A&M have all offered him.

Fox is already viewed as one of the top recruits in next year’s class. He is the No. 22 ATH in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 162 overall prospect. He is also the No. 29 recruit from the talent-rich state of Georgia.