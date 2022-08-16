Silver Bullets Podcast: 2022 Big Ten West Predictions

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

With the 2022 college football season looming larger and larger, it’s time for us to do our annual predictions shows. As usual, we start with the Big Ten West while we’re saving the Big Ten best for next week’s show. Chip Minnich and I had to inspect the transfer portal, check the injury reports, and come up with some kind of order in what could be a chaotic Big Ten West this season.

Before we get into that, we discuss some of the more timely news of import to Ohio State fans. We start with the removal of the black stripes. It’s always fun to track which players are getting their helmet stripes removed and becoming “official” Buckeyes. It doesn’t always portend how a player’s college career will play out, but it’s an interesting curiosity and it at least shows how that player is displaying his wares to the coaching staff.

We’ve also got our responses to Kamryn Babb getting this year’s Block 0 jersey. The young man has been plagued with injury issues since his arrival and we’re hoping he finally gets to show what he can do at some point this season.

The offensive players interviewed this week were raving about the OSU defense. Was that some savvy media training in action? An honest barometer of what we can expect from Jim Knowles’ group? Both? Neither? We have our thoughts.

And we also had some news this week about Ohio State’s first opponent. We now know that Notre Dame will be down a starting wide receiver. We also know who will be under center for the Fighting Irish this season.

After the news segment, we run through our predictions for the B1G West, starting at the bottom. Chip and I were in lockstep for the three teams we think will finish in or near the cellar, but then we had some minor disagreements before once again coming together at the top. In all honesty, it was a difficult exercise because the West could go in a lot of different directions this season and that could ride on how healthy teams stay, which quarterbacks improve, and how teams fill the holes left by their departing starters.

We hope you enjoy our takes on the “other” Big Ten division and we welcome your thoughts. Hit us up on Twitter (@SilvrBulletsPod) or email us, and let us know where you’ve got the Purdue Boilermakers, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Wisconsin Badgers, Illinois Fighting Illini, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Northwestern Wildcats finishing this season.