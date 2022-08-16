 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 16, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Maryland v Ohio State Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ask LGHL: What percentage of defensive snaps will Ohio State bring some form of pressure?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grnt Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Ohio State Checks in at No. 2 in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Five things to know about Ohio State’s No. 2 ranking in AP Poll
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Videos: Kevin Wilson, Cade Stover, Mitch Rossi, Joe Royer Gee Scott Jr., Sam Hart, Bennett Christian
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Can he do three this year?

Kevin Wilson, Buckeyes offense working to hang banners, earn big rings (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Three Takeaways as Kevin Wilson evaluates Ohio State offense (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Kevin Wilson Not Satisfied with Ohio State’s Short-Yardage Run Game: “(It’s) Not What It Needs to Be”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Column: Kam Babb 100% deserves to receive the Block O jersey
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Cade Stover Steps into Larger Leadership Role as Captain
Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

‘We have a chance to go for it’; Kevin Wilson looks to win a national title at Ohio State in 2022
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Nice to see good things happening to good people!

You’re Nuts: Biggest overreactions to first week of Ohio State camp
Gene Ross and Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Kourt Williams, Lathan Ransom give Jim Knowles options vs. physical Big Ten
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Kevin Wilson, Ohio State Tight Ends Impressed by Defense in Scrimmage: “You Just Feel the Defensive Presence”
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Practice Report: How intriguing tight ends give Buckeyes offensive versatility
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Cade Stover, Gee Scott Jr. rave about Ohio State football’s defense following Saturday scrimmage
Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Palaie Gaoteote “Floating Around” at Different Linebacker Positions as Role at Ohio State Still Seems Uncertain
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Column: Bronny James committing to Ohio State seems unlikely, but not impossible
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

He would look good in scarlet and gray:

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Olympic Recap: Women’s Volleyball Ranked Seventh in Preseason Poll, Wrestling Set for U20 World Championships
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State Ranked Seventh in AVCA Preseason Poll
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Soccer: Barnett, Fischer and Jones Named B1G Players to Watch
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Literally nobody is surprised:

