Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 16, 2022

For your Earholes...
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ask LGHL: What percentage of defensive snaps will Ohio State bring some form of pressure?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grnt Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Ohio State Checks in at No. 2 in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Five things to know about Ohio State’s No. 2 ranking in AP Poll
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Videos: Kevin Wilson, Cade Stover, Mitch Rossi, Joe Royer Gee Scott Jr., Sam Hart, Bennett Christian
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Can he do three this year?
No @OhioStateFB WR had ever caught 15 passes in a game. @jaxon_smith1 went out and did it twice in 2021, including a historic @rosebowlgame effort. #B1Gstats pic.twitter.com/I5FVV1WHYZ— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 15, 2022
Kevin Wilson, Buckeyes offense working to hang banners, earn big rings (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Three Takeaways as Kevin Wilson evaluates Ohio State offense (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Kevin Wilson Not Satisfied with Ohio State’s Short-Yardage Run Game: “(It’s) Not What It Needs to Be”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Column: Kam Babb 100% deserves to receive the Block O jersey
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Cade Stover Steps into Larger Leadership Role as Captain
Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
‘We have a chance to go for it’; Kevin Wilson looks to win a national title at Ohio State in 2022
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Nice to see good things happening to good people!
"We just plain country people from Indiana. It's nothing real special about us but hard work and effort"— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 14, 2022
We all love @TheTerry_25 his dad is just as great
Full episode ➡️ https://t.co/iS4Pj4gBLy pic.twitter.com/QTgMLAgf1c
You’re Nuts: Biggest overreactions to first week of Ohio State camp
Gene Ross and Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Kourt Williams, Lathan Ransom give Jim Knowles options vs. physical Big Ten
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Kevin Wilson, Ohio State Tight Ends Impressed by Defense in Scrimmage: “You Just Feel the Defensive Presence”
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Practice Report: How intriguing tight ends give Buckeyes offensive versatility
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Gee Scott Jr. on what stood out to him in Saturday’s Ohio State scrimmage: “The thing I took from it was that defense looks really good.”— Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) August 15, 2022
Cade Stover also praised the defense, calling Jim Knowles “the smartest mind on the defensive side of the ball I've ever seen in my life.”
Cade Stover, Gee Scott Jr. rave about Ohio State football’s defense following Saturday scrimmage
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Palaie Gaoteote “Floating Around” at Different Linebacker Positions as Role at Ohio State Still Seems Uncertain
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
On the Hardwood
Column: Bronny James committing to Ohio State seems unlikely, but not impossible
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
He would look good in scarlet and gray:
Bronny James is out here putting people on posters— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 15, 2022
: @pickuphoop pic.twitter.com/NRzYoQPprP
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Olympic Recap: Women’s Volleyball Ranked Seventh in Preseason Poll, Wrestling Set for U20 World Championships
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State Ranked Seventh in AVCA Preseason Poll
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Soccer: Barnett, Fischer and Jones Named B1G Players to Watch
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
Literally nobody is surprised:
I've just been informed that the Ohio State media outlet banned from the WHAC stole all of our videos from today and uploaded them to their own YouTube channel. Good times— Jason Priestas (@priestas) August 15, 2022
