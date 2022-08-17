Four-star safety pledge eyes two Ohio State trips in September

A defensive back commitment from Florida revealed on Tuesday that he misses Columbus, and fortunately he won’t be waiting much longer to get back to the Ohio State campus. Plus, the head coach of the Buckeyes latest commitment discusses what he can bring to the table for the defensive secondary in Columbus.

Hawkins plans September visits

Ever since the Buckeyes secured a pledge from four-star safety Cedrick Hawkins of Cocoa (FL) back in January, the program has only been able to get the Titusville native on campus one time when he made a trip to Columbus in April, and he wants everyone to know that he misses it.

I miss Columbus!!! I’ll be home soon #BIA — Ced (@cedrick_hawkins) August 16, 2022

Fortunately for the 6-foot, 175-pounder, he won’t have to wait too much longer to touch down in his future home. According to a tweet by 247Sports’ Bill Kurelic, Hawkins will not only get back to campus in September, but he will do it on two separate occasions.

When taking a look at his 247Sports profile, you can see that the Florida standout has an official visit scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 3 when the Buckeyes face off against Notre Dame. The remaining three contests in the month of September are also home games against Arkansas State, Toledo, and Wisconsin.

One would think that the likely bet for Hawkins making it back would be for the battle with the Badgers near the conclusion of the month, but that remains to be seen.

Nonetheless, Hawkins will be back on campus sooner rather than later and what better time to come back than the big recruiting weekend for the Buckeyes with their tilt against the Irish. It will give him the opportunity to get in the ear of many Ohio State targets that the staff is hopeful of landing.

Hawkins, the cousin of current Los Angeles Rams and former Louisville running back Javian Hawkins, is currently graded as the 17th highest graded safety and is a consensus Top 250 prospect in the class.

St. Peter’s Prep HC talks Bonsu pledge

Joining Hawkins in the defensive secondary in Columbus will be four-star safety Jayden Bonsu of St. Peter’s Prep (NJ), as well learned on when he made his pledge to the Buckeyes.

When taking a look at his 247Sports profile, you can see that Bonsu slots in as the No. 22 safety in the class. You can also find that the Hillside native is the fourth highest graded prospect from the state of New Jersey. But another way to get a feel for what Bonsu can bring to Ohio State is to hear it from the man that coaches him.

“To me, I think (Jayden) is a big physical safety, but also has that positional flexibility where at our level or the next level he can play wherever you ask him,” St. Peter’s Prep Head Coach Rich Hansen told Eleven Warriors.

Hansen also revealed to Eleven Warriors that Bonsu does similar things from the defensive backfield than Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman, the Buckeyes leading tackler last season, another New Jersey native.

“(Jayden is) a similar kid that will never ever second guess what coaches are asking of him and skill set-wise can play everything,” Hansen said. “I think they share a unique combination of size and speed and athleticism.”

Quick Hits