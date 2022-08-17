Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 17, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ask LGHL: Who is Ohio State’s most important player other than C.J. Stroud?

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grnt Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Evan Pryor: Ohio State running back suffers season-ending injury

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Without Evan Pryor, who’s left at running back for Ohio State?

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Practice Report: Evan Pryor injury impact, how Buckeyes defensive line can reach high ceiling

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Can’t wait for you to come back healthy and better than ever, EP.

Learning how to embrace the obstacles life may throw your way — EP⚡️ (@evanpryor3) August 15, 2022

Why Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson’s retirement plans remain ‘way away from here’

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Three takeaways from Larry Johnson, Ohio State defensive line (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Buckeyes stocked with deep, loaded group of versatile defensive tackles (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Larry Johnson confident he has ‘alpha males’ on OSU defensive line

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Stay classy, Ann Arbor:

#Michigan fans react with empathy upon hearing the news of #OhioState running back, Evan Pryor’s, season-ending injury. pic.twitter.com/dfkascF27S — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) August 16, 2022

DL videos: LJ, Tuimoloau, Sawyer, Williams, Vincent, Harrison, Cage, Hamilton, Friday

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Tyler Friday Stepping up as Leader in Return to the Field

Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

How are Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Jack Sawyer and Palaie Gaoteote IV progressing at Ohio State football’s Jack position?

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Zach Harrison muting outside noise, focusing on final Buckeyes season (paywall)

Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

Son of a bitch...

#Steelers running back Master Teague was carted off with an injury today. — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) August 16, 2022

Tony Alford on Ohio State freshman RB Dallan Hayden: ‘He’s gonna be a really good player’

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Mitch Rossi Eyes NFL Dreams Ahead of Final Season with the Buckeyes

Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State player would you add to the 2022 team captains?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Will the Buckeyes turn to Brice Sensabaugh when the clock winds down?

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Freshman Cotie McMahon on choosing Ohio State, the upcoming Buckeyes season and smoothies

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Seems like he would know better than most.

He hasn’t taken 1 visit yet and has only had a few calls with coaches and universities. When Bronny makes his choice you’ll hear it from him. #JamesGang https://t.co/BBciKxl7m8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 17, 2022

Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Roddy Gayle Jr.

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Wrestling: Bouzakis, Feldman Wrestle for Bronze at U20 World Championships

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Getting a little sentimental on Main.