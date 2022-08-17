Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: 2022 Big Ten Previews —Michigan State and Minnesota

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

On this week’s episode, Gene and Josh continue their Big Ten previews with a look at Michigan State and Minnesota. Before diving into those two programs, the guys discuss the latest Ohio State football news, including the Buckeyes’ newest commit, a big injury from camp, and the debut of the AP Top 25 Poll. They then get into the nitty gritty of the Spartans and the Gophers. Can Michigan State find repeat success coming off an 11-2 season? Can Tanner Morgan turn it around for Minnesota?

