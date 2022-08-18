Bucketheads Podcast: Chatting with Scotty Middleton about Columbus, snacks, his evolving game

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday throughout the regular season and every other Thursday during the off-season.

This week, Connor and Justin are joined by four-star small forward Scotty Middleton, who is also the newest member of Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class. Scotty currently plays for Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, but he’s been moving from state to state most of his life. We had the opportunity to hear Scotty’s story, including which city he’ll (probably) want the PA announcer to say he’s from when he gets to Ohio State.

We also spoke to Scotty about his official visit, his relationship with the other members of the 2023 class, and his goals for his upcoming senior season at Sunrise. We close with a rapid fire round of quick questions, including asking what his go-to road trip snack is and who would win an arm wrestling match between Chris Holtmann and Jake Diebler.

Connor and Justin also took some time to break down Bronny James’ ever-evolving recruitment, and what a commitment to Ohio State would look like. The impacts would extend far beyond the basketball court, that’s for sure.

