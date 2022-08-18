 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 18, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ask LGHL: How does losing Evan Pryor impact the Ohio State offense?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Ohio State’s Ryan Day named 247Sports/CBS Sports preseason Coach of the Year
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State has five players selected to 247Sports/CBS Sports preseason All-American teams
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Speedy freshman wide receiver Kaleb Brown sheds black stripe for Buckeyes
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State Walk-On Tight End Zak Herbstreit Loses Black Stripe
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Five Questions as Ohio State hits midpoint of training camp (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Column: How are individual offensive linemen so versatile?
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Inside C.J. Stroud’s year-long transformation into Ohio State football’s franchise quarterback
Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Now that Notre Dame has picked a starting quarterback, we ask ‘Who is Tyler Buchner?’
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Watch: Sawyer looking for starring role as he moves into sophomore year
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

How J.T. Tuimoloau can follow familiar second-year path, become elite for Buckeyes
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Zach Harrison continues as leader while not being Ohio State captain
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Why a ‘twitched up’ Mike Hall makes Ohio State football’s defensive line better in 2022
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Tyleik Williams Looks to Build Off Promising Freshman Campaign
Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Gee Scott Jr. Remains Optimistic About Future at Tight End as He Strives to Become Complete Player at Position
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes staying silent on defensive hybrid role as grand unveiling nears (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Which former Buckeyes have the best odds of bringing home an individual award for the 2022 NFL season?
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

How linked is Ohio State to Bronny James as he weighs his future?
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Wrestling Feldman, Bouzakis End Competition at U20 World Championships
Ohio State Buckeyes

