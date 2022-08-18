Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 18, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ask LGHL: How does losing Evan Pryor impact the Ohio State offense?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Ohio State’s Ryan Day named 247Sports/CBS Sports preseason Coach of the Year
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State has five players selected to 247Sports/CBS Sports preseason All-American teams
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Speedy freshman wide receiver Kaleb Brown sheds black stripe for Buckeyes
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio State Walk-On Tight End Zak Herbstreit Loses Black Stripe
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
This top line is correct...
Our guys ranked their Top 5 wide receivers in college football— The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) August 17, 2022
JSN is HIM
Let us know who your list would consist of! pic.twitter.com/EDKS7iUyiv
Five Questions as Ohio State hits midpoint of training camp (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Column: How are individual offensive linemen so versatile?
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Inside C.J. Stroud’s year-long transformation into Ohio State football’s franchise quarterback
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Now that Notre Dame has picked a starting quarterback, we ask ‘Who is Tyler Buchner?’
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
Can’t say that I disagree.
"I would bet Ohio State to win everything." @TomFornelli has BIG expectations for @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/QQtY7VL4QZ— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 17, 2022
Watch: Sawyer looking for starring role as he moves into sophomore year
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
How J.T. Tuimoloau can follow familiar second-year path, become elite for Buckeyes
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Zach Harrison continues as leader while not being Ohio State captain
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Why a ‘twitched up’ Mike Hall makes Ohio State football’s defensive line better in 2022
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Tyleik Williams Looks to Build Off Promising Freshman Campaign
Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
You have my attention...
would be a shame if we had this script on a t-shirt and an oatmeal hoodie this saturday.— Homefield (@HomefieldApparl) August 17, 2022
ohio state fans! get 15% off your order this weekend right here: https://t.co/BYyvbSh9Wr pic.twitter.com/1CeDM01iLE
Gee Scott Jr. Remains Optimistic About Future at Tight End as He Strives to Become Complete Player at Position
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes staying silent on defensive hybrid role as grand unveiling nears (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Which former Buckeyes have the best odds of bringing home an individual award for the 2022 NFL season?
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
How linked is Ohio State to Bronny James as he weighs his future?
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Episode 44 dropping tomorrow. You'll know our guest this week, but here's a hint: pic.twitter.com/Ef4RWOe48D— Bucketheads (@BucketheadsLGHL) August 18, 2022
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Wrestling Feldman, Bouzakis End Competition at U20 World Championships
Ohio State Buckeyes
And now for something completely different...
This guy is not funny.......
Loading comments...