Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 18, 2022

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ask LGHL: How does losing Evan Pryor impact the Ohio State offense?

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Ohio State’s Ryan Day named 247Sports/CBS Sports preseason Coach of the Year

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State has five players selected to 247Sports/CBS Sports preseason All-American teams

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Speedy freshman wide receiver Kaleb Brown sheds black stripe for Buckeyes

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State Walk-On Tight End Zak Herbstreit Loses Black Stripe

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

This top line is correct...

Our guys ranked their Top 5 wide receivers in college football



JSN is HIM



Let us know who your list would consist of! pic.twitter.com/EDKS7iUyiv — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) August 17, 2022

Five Questions as Ohio State hits midpoint of training camp (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Column: How are individual offensive linemen so versatile?

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Inside C.J. Stroud’s year-long transformation into Ohio State football’s franchise quarterback

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Now that Notre Dame has picked a starting quarterback, we ask ‘Who is Tyler Buchner?’

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Can’t say that I disagree.

"I would bet Ohio State to win everything." @TomFornelli has BIG expectations for @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/QQtY7VL4QZ — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 17, 2022

Watch: Sawyer looking for starring role as he moves into sophomore year

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

How J.T. Tuimoloau can follow familiar second-year path, become elite for Buckeyes

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Zach Harrison continues as leader while not being Ohio State captain

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Why a ‘twitched up’ Mike Hall makes Ohio State football’s defensive line better in 2022

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Tyleik Williams Looks to Build Off Promising Freshman Campaign

Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

You have my attention...

would be a shame if we had this script on a t-shirt and an oatmeal hoodie this saturday.



ohio state fans! get 15% off your order this weekend right here: https://t.co/BYyvbSh9Wr pic.twitter.com/1CeDM01iLE — Homefield (@HomefieldApparl) August 17, 2022

Gee Scott Jr. Remains Optimistic About Future at Tight End as He Strives to Become Complete Player at Position

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes staying silent on defensive hybrid role as grand unveiling nears (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Which former Buckeyes have the best odds of bringing home an individual award for the 2022 NFL season?

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

How linked is Ohio State to Bronny James as he weighs his future?

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Episode 44 dropping tomorrow. You'll know our guest this week, but here's a hint: pic.twitter.com/Ef4RWOe48D — Bucketheads (@BucketheadsLGHL) August 18, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Wrestling Feldman, Bouzakis End Competition at U20 World Championships

Ohio State Buckeyes

And now for something completely different...

