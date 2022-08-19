Ask LGHL: Who could be Ohio State’s second Heisman finalst? Are you concerned about cornerback depth?

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.

We are less than eight days from the start of college football season, and while the Ohio State Buckeyes won’t be kicking off the season in Week 0, they will be welcoming No. 5 Notre Dame to Ohio Stadium sooner than you might realize, so we are continuing our Ask LGHL series in hopes of taking the fanbase’s collective temperature on a couple of favorite preseason topics.

Question: Other than C.J. Stroud who do you think has the best chance to be a Heisman Trophy finalist this season?

C.J. Stroud finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting last season and is now the betting favorite to win the most prestigious individual award in college sports. However, it wasn’t that long ago that Ohio State sent two representatives to New York as Justin Fields and Chase Young were Heisman finalists in 2019.

If the Ohio State quarterback has the type of season that everybody anticipates, then there is little doubt that he will return to the Big Apple. But, if the Buckeyes air to have a pair of representatives named as Heisman finalists, who do you think could join the QB?

The stud wide receiver? The phenom running back? A breakout defensive end? A defensive stopper in the secondary?

Let us know who you think could join the OSU QB in New York in mid-December.

Question: How concerned are you about the lack of depth at cornerback this season?

One of the themes of the first half of training camp has been the fact that Ohio State only has six scholarship cornerbacks on its roster, and a number of them have reportedly gotten a bit banged up during preseason practices.

While it doesn’t seem like there have been any major, long-lasting injuries to the secondary during camp, the scuttlebutt around the relatively minor hangups has put into sharp focus just how thing the position is for the Buckeyes.

The coaching staff has started cross-training a number of safeties at CB, just in case, but after how bad the OSU secondary has been over the past couple of seasons, I don’t think anyone — fans, coaches, players — want to run out a squad with anything less than the team’s best.

So, where are you on the freakout scale when it comes to the cornerback position? Let us know.

