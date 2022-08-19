Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 19, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ask LGHL Podcast: Matt Brown returns to break down the finer points of the Big Ten media rights deal
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Five Ohio State players named on ESPN’s top 100 college football players of 2022
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
Big Ten Conference Announces Massive Rights Deal with CBS, FOX, NBC; Games to Air on Peacock, Paramount+
Jeff Koutby, The Streamable
Watch: OSU AD Gene Smith talks changing landscape with TV deal, divisions, CFP
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
Confirmed: Big Ten Football, Basketball Games to Air on Paramount+’s More Expensive Premium Tier
Matt Tamanini, The Streamable
I’m sorry, I’m just not in the right head-space to accept this music with those images.
Hello, @B1Gfootball.— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 18, 2022
Hit the music. pic.twitter.com/PbMHPql1Cz
What the new Big Ten TV deal will mean for Ohio State football fans watching games
Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com
C.J. Stroud Thinks Players Should Get a Share of Big Ten Revenue, but Gene Smith Opposes “Pay for Play”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
What Big Ten media rights deal means for further conference expansion, realignment
Brad Crawford, 247Sports
OSU vs. Michigan in back-to-back weeks? AD Smith warms to the idea
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Gene Smith Believes College Football Playoff Could Expand Before 2026, but NEw TV Partners Must Have Opportunity to Bid on Future Games
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Smith Says Big Ten’s New Media Deal Aims to ‘Engage the Fans’ from Coast to Coast
Jacob Benge, The Lantern
New Big Ten TV deal may not ‘move the needle’ for Notre Dame to join conference, says Ohio State AD Gene Smith
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Man, I always love these videos.
.@cstov8 is officially a Buckeye Captain. Here's the call when @OSUCoachKDub delivered the news:#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/EkohEEdZSD— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 18, 2022
Behind the Big Ten TV deal: An NFL mindset and an eye for disruption (paywall)
Nicole Auerbach, The Athletic
Gene Smith Still in Favor of Eliminating Big Ten Divisions
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Film Study: A first look at Notre Dame’s defense
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Videos: C.J. Stroud, Kyle McCord, Devin Brown, Corey Dennis, Gene Smith
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Three Takeaways from experienced, talented quarterback unit (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
How C.J. Stroud can expand his game to become even better for Buckeyes (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
#OhioState QB C.J. Stroud believes the revenue from the new Big Ten media agreement should be shared with the athletes because "it does take a lot of heart" to be an a college football player, but said if it isn't then there is still the NIL space to take advantage of. pic.twitter.com/Zst2FcIYQJ— Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) August 18, 2022
C.J. Stroud Takes Captain Honors in Stride
Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
“The Game’s Been Slower for Me”: C.J. Stroud, Corey Dennis, Kyle McCord and Devin Brown Discuss QB Development at OSU
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud says he’s the fastest he’s ever been as Ohio State football’s starting quarterback
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Watch: OSU’s Tuimoloau says full off-season has him primed to take next step
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
Film Study: Ohio State’s Safeties Must Play Starring Roles in Jim Knowles’ New Defensive Scheme this Fall
Kyle Jones, Eleven Warriors
On the Hardwood
I trust this guy, he seems to know what he’s talking about:
"EJ's going to be a 10-12 year @NBA player, I fully believe that...He's really going to help that @PelicansNBA franchise."@ChrisHoltmann has no doubt @EasyE2432 is poised for a major comeback from injury.— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) August 18, 2022
Full @OhioStateHoops interview w/ @TheAndyKatz: https://t.co/2MhjZ4z3ph pic.twitter.com/XCmgLAGlk9
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Synchronized Swimming: Monica Velazquez-Stiak Named Assistant Coach
Ohio State Buckeyes
#OhioState wing Christian Olney is selected in the third round of the @usmlr by @nolagoldrugby: https://t.co/xfYwc5CP1M— Casey Smith (@casey_smith2419) August 19, 2022
And now for something completely different...
Thanks for always having my back, Merriam-Webster!
ONE OF THE DEFINITIONS OF 'LITERALLY' IS "IN EFFECT, VIRTUALLY—USED IN AN EXAGGERATED WAY TO EMPHASIZE A STATEMENT OR DESCRIPTION." SOME PEOPLE GET MAD IF YOU USE IT THIS WAY BECAUSE IT ISN'T THE WORD'S PRIMARY MEANING, BUT THIS SENSE OF 'LITERALLY' HAS BEEN USED FOR 250 YEARS SO pic.twitter.com/teDuHmxtrk— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) August 18, 2022
