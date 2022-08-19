Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 19, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ask LGHL Podcast: Matt Brown returns to break down the finer points of the Big Ten media rights deal

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Five Ohio State players named on ESPN’s top 100 college football players of 2022

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Big Ten Conference Announces Massive Rights Deal with CBS, FOX, NBC; Games to Air on Peacock, Paramount+

Jeff Koutby, The Streamable

Watch: OSU AD Gene Smith talks changing landscape with TV deal, divisions, CFP

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Confirmed: Big Ten Football, Basketball Games to Air on Paramount+’s More Expensive Premium Tier

Matt Tamanini, The Streamable

What the new Big Ten TV deal will mean for Ohio State football fans watching games

Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com

C.J. Stroud Thinks Players Should Get a Share of Big Ten Revenue, but Gene Smith Opposes “Pay for Play”

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

What Big Ten media rights deal means for further conference expansion, realignment

Brad Crawford, 247Sports

OSU vs. Michigan in back-to-back weeks? AD Smith warms to the idea

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Gene Smith Believes College Football Playoff Could Expand Before 2026, but NEw TV Partners Must Have Opportunity to Bid on Future Games

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Smith Says Big Ten’s New Media Deal Aims to ‘Engage the Fans’ from Coast to Coast

Jacob Benge, The Lantern

New Big Ten TV deal may not ‘move the needle’ for Notre Dame to join conference, says Ohio State AD Gene Smith

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Behind the Big Ten TV deal: An NFL mindset and an eye for disruption (paywall)

Nicole Auerbach, The Athletic

Gene Smith Still in Favor of Eliminating Big Ten Divisions

Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Film Study: A first look at Notre Dame’s defense

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Videos: C.J. Stroud, Kyle McCord, Devin Brown, Corey Dennis, Gene Smith

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Three Takeaways from experienced, talented quarterback unit (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

How C.J. Stroud can expand his game to become even better for Buckeyes (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

#OhioState QB C.J. Stroud believes the revenue from the new Big Ten media agreement should be shared with the athletes because "it does take a lot of heart" to be an a college football player, but said if it isn't then there is still the NIL space to take advantage of. pic.twitter.com/Zst2FcIYQJ — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) August 18, 2022

C.J. Stroud Takes Captain Honors in Stride

Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

“The Game’s Been Slower for Me”: C.J. Stroud, Corey Dennis, Kyle McCord and Devin Brown Discuss QB Development at OSU

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud says he’s the fastest he’s ever been as Ohio State football’s starting quarterback

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Watch: OSU’s Tuimoloau says full off-season has him primed to take next step

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Film Study: Ohio State’s Safeties Must Play Starring Roles in Jim Knowles’ New Defensive Scheme this Fall

Kyle Jones, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

"EJ's going to be a 10-12 year @NBA player, I fully believe that...He's really going to help that @PelicansNBA franchise."@ChrisHoltmann has no doubt @EasyE2432 is poised for a major comeback from injury.



Full @OhioStateHoops interview w/ @TheAndyKatz: https://t.co/2MhjZ4z3ph pic.twitter.com/XCmgLAGlk9 — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) August 18, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Synchronized Swimming: Monica Velazquez-Stiak Named Assistant Coach

Ohio State Buckeyes

#OhioState wing Christian Olney is selected in the third round of the @usmlr by @nolagoldrugby: https://t.co/xfYwc5CP1M — Casey Smith (@casey_smith2419) August 19, 2022

