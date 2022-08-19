Buck Off Podcast: Big Ten media deal, camp news, and our 2022 depth chart preview

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined by Jordan Williams, and we discuss the everything from fall camp updates to the new Big Ten media deal.

To get the show started, we run the news and notes from throughout the week since the last episode. The Buckeyes had a quite few coaches talk to the media, were ranked No. 2 overall in the AP Poll, and named the team captains. We get into that news, as well as the recruiting news of the week.

After news and notes, we discuss the new Big Ten media deal with all of the final terms. We get into the network partnerships, the money involved, and how the streaming platforms will play a significant role moving forward. We continue this discussion with the ramifications on the football landscape and discuss the new dedicated network shows incoming for the B1G, as well as the meaning for the non-football sports. We close out this conversation with our pitch to be announcers for the Peacock exclusive games.

After the break, we get into our depth chart preview talking about the offense and defense. We discuss the stories surrounding the each position group as well as how the depth will look at each position. We also get into certain players we are really excited about watching.

To close out the show, we discuss the final two weeks until the season and how there are only two more episodes of Buck Off until Ohio State plays Notre Dame.

