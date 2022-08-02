LGHL Uncut Podcast: Chris Holtmann speaks ahead of Ohio State’s trip to Bahamas

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

During this episode, we heard from Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann leading up to his team’s trip to the Bahamas, which is set to take place from Thursday, August 4th through Tuesday, August 9th. The Buckeyes will face the Egyptian and Puerto Rican national teams at the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas. Unfortunately, there will be no way to watch or stream Ohio State’s games in the Bahamas.

Holtmann also discussed the health of players who have been nursing injuries, including Seth Towns, Justice Sueing, and Gene Brown. Neither Sueing nor Towns will play in this week’s game action.

Ohio State’s sixth-year head coach also discussed November’s Maui Invitational for a bit, but was noncommittal on if he would wear a Hawaaian shirt or not during and of the Buckeyes’ three games at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui.

Connect with Connor:

Twitter: @lemons_connor

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com