In Conversation Podcast: Pick Six Previews’ Brett Ciancia on Ohio State’s improved defense, Stroud’s Heisman chances

On today’s episode, Matt is in conversation Brett Ciancia, the man behind one of the best preseason college football magazines available, Pick Six Previews. They discuss how Ohio State’s defense has the opportunity to improve under new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, why C.J. Stroud is the Heisman Trophy favorite, and why he thinks that Buckeyes will be back on top of the Big Ten.

They also discuss Brett’s pick of the Buckeyes heading back to the CFP, his rationale for picking Utah to make the playoff, and much, much more.

