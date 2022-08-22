Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 22, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ask LGHL: Who could be Ohio State’s second Heisman finalist? Are you concerned about cornerback depth?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Ohio State football receiver Kyion Grayes loses black helmet stripe as young receivers keep coming
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Dallan Hayden sheds black stripe, adds depth in Buckeyes thin tailback room
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio State’s Joop Mitchell, Kenyatta Jackson have black stripes removed
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Simple approach helping Corey Dennis, Buckeyes evaluate quarterbacks
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row
OSU quarterbacks McCord, Brown downplay notion of battle behind starter Stroud
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
Is the quarterback position a Buckeye strong suit? Or is there a depth issue?
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
20 most influential college football games of the 2000s (paywall)
Andy Staples, The Athletic
God, I hope this proves to be true.
Ohio State has the No. 1 Offensive Line In College Football According to Athlon Sports. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/uRAgduakvl— The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) August 19, 2022
Film Study: How will Ohio State attack Notre Dame’s pass defense?
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Zach Harrison Motivated to Become “Game-Changer” in Senior Season at Ohio State: “This Is My Last Chance”
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Ty Hamilton ‘making plays all over’ for Ohio State
Jacob Benge, Dotting the Eyes
2022 Buckeyes in the NFL Fantasy Football Preview: Michael Thomas
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Chris Olave is so smooth.@Saints | @OhioStateFBpic.twitter.com/DolKfQiM7l— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) August 20, 2022
Imagining the Ohio State football players with the best NIL food product deals
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Ohio State women’s basketball adds San Diego Invitational to 2022-23 non-conference schedule
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Holtmann Recaps Ohio State’s Trip to the Bahamas
Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Holt gets it!
SO EVEN THOUGH THE BIG 10 HAS A NEW MEDIA DEAL THE OSU BASKETBALL TEAM WILL STILL BE ON ESPN DURING PRE-CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS AND SELECT NON-CONFERENCE GAMES. pic.twitter.com/DxJLkupwr2— Chris Holtmann (@ChrisHoltmann) August 19, 2022
You’re Nuts: Who is the best Cincinnati basketball recruit in Ohio State history?
Justin Golba and Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
British Open champ, OSU golfer Tom Weiskopf dies at age 79
Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch
Women’s Soccer: Captains Lead the Buckeyes to 2-1 Win Over Mizzou
Ohio State Athletics
Ohio State golf’s Maxwell Moldovan falls in Round of 16 at US Amateur tournament
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Men’s Lacrosse: Myers, Snyder Help USA Win Gold at U-21 World Championships
Ohio State Athletics
From one Buckeye to another.
Words cannot describe what Tom Weiskopf meant to me and my career. From high school into college and on tour, played so many times I lost count. Between Tom and Ken Venturi, I wouldn’t have sniffed chasing my dreams. #RIPTom— John Cook (@johncookgolf) August 21, 2022
Temperamental Tom Weiskopf was second-best Ohio-born golfer
Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren’s HBO Real Sports interview doubles down on progressive future
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
And now for something completely different...
If it's not true, then members of the athletic department are leaking false information to the media.— Andrew Lind (@AndrewMLind) August 20, 2022
