Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 22, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ask LGHL: Who could be Ohio State’s second Heisman finalist? Are you concerned about cornerback depth?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Ohio State football receiver Kyion Grayes loses black helmet stripe as young receivers keep coming
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Dallan Hayden sheds black stripe, adds depth in Buckeyes thin tailback room
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State’s Joop Mitchell, Kenyatta Jackson have black stripes removed
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Simple approach helping Corey Dennis, Buckeyes evaluate quarterbacks
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

OSU quarterbacks McCord, Brown downplay notion of battle behind starter Stroud
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Is the quarterback position a Buckeye strong suit? Or is there a depth issue?
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

20 most influential college football games of the 2000s (paywall)
Andy Staples, The Athletic

Film Study: How will Ohio State attack Notre Dame’s pass defense?
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Zach Harrison Motivated to Become “Game-Changer” in Senior Season at Ohio State: “This Is My Last Chance”
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ty Hamilton ‘making plays all over’ for Ohio State
Jacob Benge, Dotting the Eyes

2022 Buckeyes in the NFL Fantasy Football Preview: Michael Thomas
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Imagining the Ohio State football players with the best NIL food product deals
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State women’s basketball adds San Diego Invitational to 2022-23 non-conference schedule
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Holtmann Recaps Ohio State’s Trip to the Bahamas
Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

You’re Nuts: Who is the best Cincinnati basketball recruit in Ohio State history?
Justin Golba and Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

British Open champ, OSU golfer Tom Weiskopf dies at age 79
Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch

Women’s Soccer: Captains Lead the Buckeyes to 2-1 Win Over Mizzou
Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State golf’s Maxwell Moldovan falls in Round of 16 at US Amateur tournament
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Men’s Lacrosse: Myers, Snyder Help USA Win Gold at U-21 World Championships
Ohio State Athletics

Temperamental Tom Weiskopf was second-best Ohio-born golfer
Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren’s HBO Real Sports interview doubles down on progressive future
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

And now for something completely different...

