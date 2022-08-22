Four-star DL from Georgia sets Ohio State official visit

With more work to do on the defensive line in the 2023 recruiting class, Larry Johnson and Ohio State are set to host a blue-chip prospect from Georgia that could give a boost to the group. Plus, one of the Buckeyes latest pledges talks his decision to stay home and choose Ohio State.

McDonald sets Buckeye visit

As things stand in the 2023 class, Ohio State still has work to do on the defensive front with just two pledges currently in the fold in Jason Moore and Will Smith. One option that remains available as an option is four-star defensive lineman Kayden McDonald of North Gwinnett (GA), and the Buckeyes look as if they’ll have an opportunity to impress the Suwannee native next month.

According to a tweet from Bill Kurelic of 247Sports, McDonald has an official visit to Ohio State set in September. The 247Sports profile for the 6-foot-3, 310-pounder indicates that the visit to Columbus will come the weekend of Sept. 23 when the Buckeyes square off against Wisconsin.

McDonald has already taken two official visits thus far to both Florida and Michigan State. The Georgia standout also has a planned official visit to Ann Arbor a couple of weeks prior to his scheduled stop at Ohio State to visit the rival Wolverines.

Nonetheless, the Buckeyes look as if they will have a real chance to jump into the race for McDonald. Clemson, who would likely be the recipient of the fifth and final official visit, is currently the 247Sports Crystal Ball favorite for the Peach State product.

MacDonald is currently graded just inside of the Top 250 prospects at No. 243 overall. He also slots in as the 35th highest graded defensive lineman in this years cycle and the No. 24 best player among all Georgia prospects.

Reese talks timing of OSU pledge

The Buckeyes kicked off the month of August by landing a coveted pledge from 2023 four-star linebacker Arvell Reese of Glenville (OH) and on Friday, the Cleveland product discussed his pledge with Eleven Warriors’ Garrick Hodge.

“I feel like I knew what I wanted to do already. It was the best decision for me, my mom, my dad. It truly was just the best school for me,” Reese noted when speaking about his decision to commit to the Buckeyes.

Reese was originally prepared to make his decision later in the year but ultimately went ahead and pulled the trigger on the Buckeyes before November and December came around. “I just felt like it was the right time for me,” Reese said and Ohio State should be glad it happened when it did as it now gives Reese more time to get into the ear of some defensive prospects that could potentially join him as a member of the Silver Bullets.

Reese, the lone linebacker pledge in the class, is penciled in as a Top 300 prospect and is yet another Top 10 player from Ohio to choose the Buckeyes — the sixth in the 2023 class alone.

