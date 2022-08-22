I-70 Football Podcast: Previewing the Big Ten Championship Contenders

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show, we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

The Big Ten media deal is final. After much speculation, the deal has been announced, and as expected ESPN is not a part of the deal. The guys discuss the official details of the seven-year deal and what if anything excites them about the details. Jordan is looking forward to the black Friday doubleheader that leads into rivalry week while they both celebrate the Big Ten’s Women’s Basketball championship being included in the CBS deal.

Dante cannot believe he is going to have to download Peacock. You can save money in 2022, but if you care about the Big Ten, you will have to join Dante in 2023 to catch football games and a huge portion of basketball games.

In the final installment of their Big Ten preview, the guys discuss the three teams who will contend for the championship. Dante and Jordan both agree that Ohio State should come out of the East and reclaim its spot in the Big Ten Championship game. Dante believes that Minnesota, led by the ‘Encore Four’, will break through and win the West. Jordan on the other hand is choosing Wisconsin, despite his heart telling him Minnesota, to get back to the top of the West after an up and down 2021 season. Minnesota is exciting but it is hard to go all in on a team that can lose to Bowling Green and is led by a coach whose schtick may be losing the locker room.

The guys end the show with their first preview. Week Zero is here, and it will see three Big Ten teams in action. In the first game, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers travel to Dublin Ireland to face the Northwestern Wildcats. With the reduction of his buyout looming on Oct. 1, Frost cannot afford a slow start and will need his team and newly announced quarterback Casey Thompson to play well.

In the second game, Illinois will face Wyoming — a team that was devasted by players transferring out including their starting quarterback. If this were last year Wyoming’s potent offense would be worrisome but without their top players, Illinois should be expected to win this game. The Fighting Illini will be hoping to make a bowl game and with a tough Big Ten schedule, this is a must-win game.

In their weekly pitstops, Jordan celebrates the joy that is the Little League World Series. Every year the LLWS for baseball and softball entertain as pre-teens take center stage and make a name for themselves displaying their talent and love for the game. In his pitstop, Dante discussed the Dragon Ball Z Super movie which in his opinion was a slight disappointment and felt rushed.

