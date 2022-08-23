2025 RB set to set to attend Ohio State-Notre Dame

Ohio State is just weeks from taking the field, and much of the talk surrounding the football program revolves around the home opener versus Notre Dame and the current members of the team. However, recruiting never stops for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes. In case you missed the Buckeyes making the recruiting headlines Monday, Land-Grant Holy Land has you covered.

2025 RB to visit Ohio State

The Buckeyes home opener versus Notre Dame will create an electric atmosphere in ‘The Shoe.’ Hundreds of thousands of fans will fill Ohio Stadium, but they will not be alone, as the Buckeyes have a ridiculously long list of recruits set to visit for the game and the team appears to be adding to the list daily.

The newest recruit to add their name to list is 2025 running back Gideon Davidson of Lynchburg, VA (Liberty Christian Academy.)

Davidson was one of many recruits to visit Ohio State in June for a summer recruiting camp, and he left the camp with a scholarship offer from Tony Alford and the Buckeyes. When speaking with Cleveland.com following the offer, Davidson had the following to say:

“When I talked to Coach Alford, and he offered me, I was very happy,” Davidson told cleveland.com via Twitter last week. “All the interest from colleges kind of just hit me last night. I am lucky and my dreams are coming true.”

Being in the 2025 class, Davidson will likely see an uptick in his recruitment soon. However, that isn’t to say his recruitment has been slow to this point. He holds close to a dozen offers from the likes of Louisville, Penn State, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Tennessee, Oregon and Miami.

Sept. 3 will be Davidson’s first time experiencing the Ohio State in-game atmosphere, and it will be one that is tough for him to forget. It will also give coach Alford and the rest of the coaching staff another opportunity to see if Davidson is someone they want to bring into the program and if so, sell him on it.

The Buckeyes will continue to add to next Saturday’s visitor list and Land-Grant Holy Land will continue to update you as we learn more.

Quick Hits

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Jalen Thompson has Committed to Michigan State!



The 6’3 240 DL from Detroit, MI chose the Spartans over Ohio State and Cincinnati.



More Here (FREE): https://t.co/0N65wM7uDr pic.twitter.com/zVkYsZVwGP — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 22, 2022

247Sports updated its recruiting rankings for the 2023 men’s basketball class, and Ohio State is now the No. 4 class. All but one of the four Ohio State commits saw a change in their rankings. Four-star small forward Scotty Middleton saw his ranking fall to No. 35 from No. 34 and four-star center Austin Parks fell to No. 109 from No. 105. Four-star power forward Devin Royal jumped to No. 61 from No. 73. Four-star shooting guard George Washington III was the lone Ohio State commit to not see a movement in his ranking, staying at No. 60.