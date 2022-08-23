Silver Bullets Podcast: 2022 Big Ten East Predictions

As we head into “Week 0,” it’s time for the last of our predictions shows as Chip Minnich and I run through how we see the Big Ten East shaking out at season’s end. We see Ohio State’s division very similarly, but we still walk through our reasons for where we slot each team and discuss which teams could perform a little better or possibly a little worse in 2022.

Before we get to our predictions on how the East will finish up, we discuss some of the other pressing Buckeye news, including some unfortunate injuries from preseason camp, namely the loss of Evan Pryor for the entire 2022 season. We were also extremely bummed to hear that Kamryn Babb is once again dealing with a medical setback, but at least there’s some hope that he might see the field in a few weeks.

With Pryor’s injury, there was a new face in the running backs room this week. We talk about that a little and discuss the “official” Buckeyes who have had their black helmet stripes removed since our show last week. One of them was a running back, so that couldn’t have been better timed.

We also touched on the five Associated Press preseason All-Americans from Ohio State, who are all on the offensive side of the ball. There was a mild surprise or two but no shocks, and the added bonus is that the defense can play with an even bigger chip on its shoulder this season.

Finally, we talked a little bit about the new Big Ten media deal that’s been in the news recently and how that could affect expansion. We know there are rumblings about Oregon, but who else makes sense? We weighed in with our thoughts on that.

We hope you enjoy our takes on the B1G East and we welcome your thoughts. Hit us up on Twitter (@SilvrBulletsPod) or email us, and let us know where you’ve got the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Penn State Nittany Lions, Maryland Terrapins, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and Indiana Hoosiers.