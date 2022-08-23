Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 23, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ask LGHL: Will the Ohio State defense be respectable this year?

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

An absolutely terrible story.

#BREAKING: Former Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson was arrested last week and was charged with kidnapping, robbing and carjacking a woman in Tennessee, according to an affidavit.https://t.co/oDYESoBJu9 #10TV — 10TV (@10TV) August 23, 2022

Ohio State captain Babb suffers injury setback

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Five Buckeyes named to 2022 preseason AP All-American teams

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State Could Use Chip Trayanum in Dual Role at Running Back and Linebacker, but Dallan Hayden Coming on Strong After Injury to Evan Pryor

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

OSU’s Stroud, Bama’s Young preseason Heisman favorites (paywall)

The Athletic Staff

Ryan Day, Jim Knowles Press Conference:

Three Takeaways as Ryan Day evaluates Ohio State training camp

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State football cornerbacks expected to be ‘full strength’ for Notre Dame

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Ohio State coach Ryan Day reaffirms standard on transfer portal (paywall)

Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

Interesting.... very, very interesting...

Oregon has initiated preliminary discussions in Chicago w/Big Ten to determine if Ducks are compatible in the Big Ten, source told @ActionNetworkHQ. Big Ten “not done expanding,” sources told @ActionNetworkHQ last week. https://t.co/DYMZADm17v — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 22, 2022

You’re Nuts: Biggest surprises out of preseason camp thus far

Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s Defense Further Along than Jim Knowles Expected

Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Practice Report: Confident Buckeyes making progress toward season-opening showdown (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Kyle McCord’s Improvement Since Last Year Is “Night and Day” as Ohio State Backup Quarterback Maintains “The Mindset of Being the Starter

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

A wide receiver is not supposed to be the face of a franchise.



But Terry McLaurin is not just a wide receiver.



And maybe, just maybe, he can be the one to transform the Washington Commanders.



✍️ @danpompei https://t.co/7EkTfvWOKG pic.twitter.com/1u4qrq8RFE — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 22, 2022

Ohio State football’s Cody Simon healthier than ever and still ready to lead the linebacker room

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

B1G Thoughts: 10 interesting storylines for the upcoming season

Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Watch OSU’s Chris Holtmann speak at NIL even

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

With 2023 recruiting rankings updated on @247Sports, the #Buckeyes now have the 4th-best recruiting class in the nation. They were previously tied with Michigan State.



1. Duke

2. Kentucky

3. Michigan State

4. Ohio State

5. Oregon — Connor Lemons (@lemons_connor) August 22, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State men’s hockey to take on Michigan in Cleveland

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

We're excited to announce , the first-ever hockey game at @FEStadium, between @OhioStateMHKY & @umichhockey!



Presale available for select groups: 10am Mon. 8/29

General Public: 10am Wed. 9/7

» https://t.co/KbOVVQi7Mc pic.twitter.com/Ivy45cdEgm — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 22, 2022

Track & Field: Joseph Announces Track & Field, Cross Country Staff

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Soccer: Buckeye Trio Makes B1G Watch List

Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State women’s volleyball’s ‘tired of nice,’ no longer satisfied with Sweet 16 finishes

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

