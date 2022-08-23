Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 23, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ask LGHL: Will the Ohio State defense be respectable this year?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
An absolutely terrible story.
#BREAKING: Former Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson was arrested last week and was charged with kidnapping, robbing and carjacking a woman in Tennessee, according to an affidavit.https://t.co/oDYESoBJu9 #10TV— 10TV (@10TV) August 23, 2022
Ohio State captain Babb suffers injury setback
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Five Buckeyes named to 2022 preseason AP All-American teams
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State Could Use Chip Trayanum in Dual Role at Running Back and Linebacker, but Dallan Hayden Coming on Strong After Injury to Evan Pryor
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
OSU’s Stroud, Bama’s Young preseason Heisman favorites (paywall)
The Athletic Staff
Ryan Day, Jim Knowles Press Conference:
Three Takeaways as Ryan Day evaluates Ohio State training camp
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Ohio State football cornerbacks expected to be ‘full strength’ for Notre Dame
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Ohio State coach Ryan Day reaffirms standard on transfer portal (paywall)
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row
Interesting.... very, very interesting...
Oregon has initiated preliminary discussions in Chicago w/Big Ten to determine if Ducks are compatible in the Big Ten, source told @ActionNetworkHQ. Big Ten “not done expanding,” sources told @ActionNetworkHQ last week. https://t.co/DYMZADm17v— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 22, 2022
You’re Nuts: Biggest surprises out of preseason camp thus far
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State’s Defense Further Along than Jim Knowles Expected
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Practice Report: Confident Buckeyes making progress toward season-opening showdown (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Kyle McCord’s Improvement Since Last Year Is “Night and Day” as Ohio State Backup Quarterback Maintains “The Mindset of Being the Starter
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
A wide receiver is not supposed to be the face of a franchise.— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 22, 2022
But Terry McLaurin is not just a wide receiver.
And maybe, just maybe, he can be the one to transform the Washington Commanders.
✍️ @danpompei https://t.co/7EkTfvWOKG pic.twitter.com/1u4qrq8RFE
Ohio State football’s Cody Simon healthier than ever and still ready to lead the linebacker room
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
B1G Thoughts: 10 interesting storylines for the upcoming season
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Watch OSU’s Chris Holtmann speak at NIL even
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
With 2023 recruiting rankings updated on @247Sports, the #Buckeyes now have the 4th-best recruiting class in the nation. They were previously tied with Michigan State.— Connor Lemons (@lemons_connor) August 22, 2022
1. Duke
2. Kentucky
3. Michigan State
4. Ohio State
5. Oregon
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State men’s hockey to take on Michigan in Cleveland
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
We're excited to announce , the first-ever hockey game at @FEStadium, between @OhioStateMHKY & @umichhockey!— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 22, 2022
Presale available for select groups: 10am Mon. 8/29
General Public: 10am Wed. 9/7
» https://t.co/KbOVVQi7Mc pic.twitter.com/Ivy45cdEgm
Track & Field: Joseph Announces Track & Field, Cross Country Staff
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Soccer: Buckeye Trio Makes B1G Watch List
Ohio State Athletics
Ohio State women’s volleyball’s ‘tired of nice,’ no longer satisfied with Sweet 16 finishes
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
And now for something completely different...
Why is this so terrifying?
The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a ~vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel. A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we've picked up actual sound. Here it's amplified, and mixed with other data, to hear a black hole! pic.twitter.com/RobcZs7F9e— NASA Exoplanets (@NASAExoplanets) August 21, 2022
Loading comments...