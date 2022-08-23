 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 23, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new

Michigan State v Ohio State Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ask LGHL: Will the Ohio State defense be respectable this year?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

An absolutely terrible story.

Ohio State captain Babb suffers injury setback
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Five Buckeyes named to 2022 preseason AP All-American teams
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State Could Use Chip Trayanum in Dual Role at Running Back and Linebacker, but Dallan Hayden Coming on Strong After Injury to Evan Pryor
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

OSU’s Stroud, Bama’s Young preseason Heisman favorites (paywall)
The Athletic Staff

Ryan Day, Jim Knowles Press Conference:

Three Takeaways as Ryan Day evaluates Ohio State training camp
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State football cornerbacks expected to be ‘full strength’ for Notre Dame
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Ohio State coach Ryan Day reaffirms standard on transfer portal (paywall)
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

Interesting.... very, very interesting...

You’re Nuts: Biggest surprises out of preseason camp thus far
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s Defense Further Along than Jim Knowles Expected
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Practice Report: Confident Buckeyes making progress toward season-opening showdown (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Kyle McCord’s Improvement Since Last Year Is “Night and Day” as Ohio State Backup Quarterback Maintains “The Mindset of Being the Starter
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State football’s Cody Simon healthier than ever and still ready to lead the linebacker room
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

B1G Thoughts: 10 interesting storylines for the upcoming season
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Watch OSU’s Chris Holtmann speak at NIL even
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State men’s hockey to take on Michigan in Cleveland
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Track & Field: Joseph Announces Track & Field, Cross Country Staff
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Soccer: Buckeye Trio Makes B1G Watch List
Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State women’s volleyball’s ‘tired of nice,’ no longer satisfied with Sweet 16 finishes
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

And now for something completely different...

Why is this so terrifying?

