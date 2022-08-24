 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 24, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ask LGHL: How will 4-2-5 defense stack up against power run teams?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Early bowl predictions expect Buckeyes to be national-title contenders
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

Mandel’s Big Ten predictions: It’s Ohio State ... and everyone else (paywall)
Stuart Mandel, The Athletic

Videos: Walton, Eliano, Burke, Johnson, Martinez, Ransom, Proctor, McCalister, Hickman, Williams
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Jim Knowles Wants to Limit Rotation on Back End of the Buckeye Defense, but Says Ohio State Has “More Depth Here than I’ve Had in the Past”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State: Denzel Burke has ‘no doubt’ about health of secondary
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Buckeyes confident ‘banged up’ cornerbacks room will be at full strength for opener
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Tanner McCalister says Ohio State football’s defense is “pretty close” but still has to go prove it
Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Knowles on why he doesn’t rotate much in back 7 | ‘Reviving the Silver Bullet culture’
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Ohio State’s young corners gained experience as Buckeyes work back to ‘full strength’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

What’s up with Ohio State football’s Denzel Burke, Cam Brown, Jordan Hancock and health at cornerback?
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

A look back at Ohio State’s 2023 commits in Week 1 prep kickoffs
Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land

Buckeyes Defensive Line Depth Looks to Prove Dividends in 2022
Casey Smith, The Lantern

C.J. Stroud making small steps to reach huge 2022 Ohio State goals (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eye

You’re Nuts: Which unranked team will finish highest in the final college football AP Poll
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Legendary golfer and Ohio State alumni Tom Weiskopf passes away at age 79
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ryan Day, Chris Holtmann embrace changing landscape at Ohio State’s ‘The Foundation’ event
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

And now for something completely different...

