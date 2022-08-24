Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 24, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ask LGHL: How will 4-2-5 defense stack up against power run teams?

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Early bowl predictions expect Buckeyes to be national-title contenders

Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

Mandel’s Big Ten predictions: It’s Ohio State ... and everyone else (paywall)

Stuart Mandel, The Athletic

Videos: Walton, Eliano, Burke, Johnson, Martinez, Ransom, Proctor, McCalister, Hickman, Williams

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

“Every safety position on this defense has to be able to play the run and be able to recover,” Hickman said. pic.twitter.com/Mc2inBPeRS — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) August 24, 2022

Full Chase Young update, per a source: ACL surgery was more significant than most because he also suffered a fully ruptured patella — which is why he’s starting out on reserve PUP.



Impressive all-around recovery: #Commanders plan for Young’s return Week 5 vs #Titans. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 23, 2022

Jim Knowles Wants to Limit Rotation on Back End of the Buckeye Defense, but Says Ohio State Has “More Depth Here than I’ve Had in the Past”

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State: Denzel Burke has ‘no doubt’ about health of secondary

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Buckeyes confident ‘banged up’ cornerbacks room will be at full strength for opener

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Tanner McCalister says Ohio State football’s defense is “pretty close” but still has to go prove it

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Ransom said the current #Buckeyes defense is the favorite he’s been in and “allows the safeties to fly around and make plays.” pic.twitter.com/urDy31sSHa — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) August 24, 2022

Knowles on why he doesn’t rotate much in back 7 | ‘Reviving the Silver Bullet culture’

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Ohio State’s young corners gained experience as Buckeyes work back to ‘full strength’

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

What’s up with Ohio State football’s Denzel Burke, Cam Brown, Jordan Hancock and health at cornerback?

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

A look back at Ohio State’s 2023 commits in Week 1 prep kickoffs

Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land

Danny coming in hot with his always-insightful analysis.

"Ohio State's going to have THE BEST offense in the entire country this year."



—@dannykanell on @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/JkVVpygSYK — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) August 23, 2022

Buckeyes Defensive Line Depth Looks to Prove Dividends in 2022

Casey Smith, The Lantern

C.J. Stroud making small steps to reach huge 2022 Ohio State goals (paywall)

Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eye

You’re Nuts: Which unranked team will finish highest in the final college football AP Poll

Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Going to record a new @BuckeyeXtra podcast Wednesday, #Buckeyes fans, and I'm curious for your thoughts because I've seen very divided opinions on this. Do you want Bronny James to play for Ohio State? — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) August 23, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Legendary golfer and Ohio State alumni Tom Weiskopf passes away at age 79

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ryan Day, Chris Holtmann embrace changing landscape at Ohio State’s ‘The Foundation’ event

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

And now for something completely different...

I can’t wait for this show.