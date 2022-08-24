Another pair of blue-chip prospects will attend Ohio State’s season opener

As Week 1 inches closer, the list of visitors for the Buckeyes contest against Notre Dame continues to grow daily. On Tuesday, a new pair of prospects revealed there intentions to be in Columbus for the top five showdown. Plus, a former Buckeye quarterback discusses the pipeline with Ohio State and his alma mater.

Moore, Smith to attend season opener

In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes are set to host a loaded list of prospects inside of Ohio Stadium when the program clashes with the Irish. According to a tweet from Bucknuts, 2024 four-star interior offensive lineman Ian Moore of New Palestine (IN) will be among the many visitors next Saturday.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder has over 20 offers as a prospect thus far including a scholarship opportunity from Ohio State, who offered the Indiana standout back in June. Among other programs in pursuit of the Top 100 prospect include Cincinnati, Florida State, Iowa, Louisville, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and more.

Joining Moore in Columbus in just a couple of weeks is also the No. 9 running back in the country in the 247Sports rankings, according to Bill Kurelic of Bucknuts. That prospect is none other than 2024 four-star running back Corey Smith of Catholic Memorial (WI).

While Smith is the No. 9 running back on 247Sports, he is the consensus No. 10 prospect overall. The Waukesha native also slots in as a Top 200 prospect, No. 184 overall, and is the second highest graded player from Wisconsin.

Ohio State has yet to offer the dual-sport athlete (track and field), but Smith has landed offers from over double digit programs including Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

Jones talks OSU-Glenville pipeline

After a brief hiatus between the two parties, it looks as if the alma mater that has sent numerous prospects to Columbus in previous years could be getting back to their old ways. Glenville (OH) has seen Christian Bryant, Cardale Jones, Marshon Lattimore, Troy Smith, Donte Whitner, Chris Worley, and many others in the past go from Tarblooder to Buckeye.

Now, Ohio State is back in pursuit of prospects from the Cleveland area high school and even landed their first pledge from Glenville since the 2014 recruiting class when 2023 four-star linebacker Arvell Reese announced his pledge to the Buckeyes earlier this month catching the attention of the aforementioned Cardale Jones.

“I think (OSU re-establishing the pipeline is) great because Glenville always has some great athletes. They’re known for players that have come to Ohio State and have done some big things for the program,” Jones told Eleven Warriors.

The former national championship winning quarterback continued by stating, “Hopefully that pipeline opens back up. I know they have another two or three kids that they’re recruiting. One already has an offer, so hopefully, after they go through the recruiting process and weigh out their options and what’s important to them, Ohio State is their top decision.”

One prospect in specific the Buckeyes would like to add to the fold from Glenville is 2024 four-star cornerback Bryce West. The Cleveland native, who unsurprisingly already has an offer from Ohio State, is currently pegged as the No. 2 player in the state for next years class and has multiple predictions in favor of the Buckeyes landing his coveted pledge.

