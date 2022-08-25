Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 25, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
LGHL Asks: Are you worried about cornerback depth? Who joins Stroud at Heisman ceremony?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Nine Buckeyes named to Senior Bowl preseason watch list
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row
Pressure and opportunity: Ryan Day enters his most critical season at Ohio State (paywall)
Ari Wasserman, The Athletic
We’re listening, Luke...
Buckeye Nation, we're announcing something BIG for NIL tomorrow that involves our whole team. We’ll need your support so everyone stay tuned… ️ #GoBucks— Wypler (@LukeWypler) August 25, 2022
WR videos: Hartline, Smith-Njigba, Harrison Jr., Egbuka, Fleming, Johnson, Ballard
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
“Anything Below That Is Unacceptable”: Watch Ohio State Wideouts, Brian Hartline, Parker Fleming and Bradley Robinson Discuss Lofty Expectations for 2022 Season
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
Practice Report: Buckeyes wide receivers enter season with massive expectations
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Kamryn Babb: Ohio State captain ‘confident’ in return, won’t need surgery (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
#OhioState wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba said there’s always pressure but it's better than none at all.— Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) August 25, 2022
“This is what I dream for,” Smith-Njigba said. “This is what we dream for, to go win a natty. We haven’t done that since 2014 and at Ohio State, that’s the goal.” pic.twitter.com/Ult74NdZfZ
How Ohio State’s Julian Fleming popped his shoulder back in and became a preseason scrimmage legend
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
“He’s Really the Best I’ve Been Around”: C.J. Stroud’s Football Intelligence, Mastery of Ohio State Offense Impressing Coaches in Camp
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
You’re Nuts: What Ohio State tradition are you most looking forward to coming back?
Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State’s Zach Harrison is only concerned about his own expectations: ‘I’m trying to be a game changer’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Tim Walton Relishes Return to Ohio State in Coaching Role
Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
There is a reason that she’s the best in the business! She knows what she’s talking about.
Just got my first look at the Buckeyes. Way too early but Honest assessment. @OhioStateFB— Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) August 24, 2022
PS: sorry for being so hot and sweaty. Football girl for life. pic.twitter.com/xDuclGaBkC
Why versatile captain Kourt Williams became leader in Buckeyes safeties room
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Denzel Burke Feeling More Confident Heading Into Year Two
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
How Lathan Ransom went from Rose Bowl injury to camp standout in rapid time
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
2022 Buckeyes in the NFL Fantasy Football Preview: Garrett Wilson
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Clark Kellogg ‘overwhelmed with gratitude’ at GCBLA induction
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
I too would like for Ohio State to pay for me to come and watch that game.
Bronny James is looking to visit Ohio State on September 3rd for the Buckeye's football game against Notre Dame— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) August 24, 2022
More from @TiptonEdits HERE: https://t.co/f38H2lzd7q pic.twitter.com/I3N66WrFIT
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Ice Hockey: Buckeyes Add Familiar Faces to Coaching Staff
Brett Price, The Lantern
Women’s Ice Hockey: Four Buckeyes To Compete at World Championships
Ohio State Athletics
Good luck to the 4⃣ Buckeyes who will be competing at the 2022 #WomensWorlds starting tomorrow‼️— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) August 24, 2022
: https://t.co/ZM6xSq8PST#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/wKIoaGLcay
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes Host No. 9 BYU in Home Opener Friday
Ohio State Athletics
Field Hockey: Bough, Goldean, Webster Are Big Ten Preseason Players to Watch
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State Opens Season Against No. 2 Texas at Home
Ohio State Athletics
