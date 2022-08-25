Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 25, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

LGHL Asks: Are you worried about cornerback depth? Who joins Stroud at Heisman ceremony?

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Nine Buckeyes named to Senior Bowl preseason watch list

Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

Pressure and opportunity: Ryan Day enters his most critical season at Ohio State (paywall)

Ari Wasserman, The Athletic

We’re listening, Luke...

Buckeye Nation, we're announcing something BIG for NIL tomorrow that involves our whole team. We’ll need your support so everyone stay tuned… ️ #GoBucks — Wypler (@LukeWypler) August 25, 2022

WR videos: Hartline, Smith-Njigba, Harrison Jr., Egbuka, Fleming, Johnson, Ballard

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

“Anything Below That Is Unacceptable”: Watch Ohio State Wideouts, Brian Hartline, Parker Fleming and Bradley Robinson Discuss Lofty Expectations for 2022 Season

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Practice Report: Buckeyes wide receivers enter season with massive expectations

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Kamryn Babb: Ohio State captain ‘confident’ in return, won’t need surgery (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

#OhioState wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba said there’s always pressure but it's better than none at all.



“This is what I dream for,” Smith-Njigba said. “This is what we dream for, to go win a natty. We haven’t done that since 2014 and at Ohio State, that’s the goal.” pic.twitter.com/Ult74NdZfZ — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) August 25, 2022

How Ohio State’s Julian Fleming popped his shoulder back in and became a preseason scrimmage legend

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

“He’s Really the Best I’ve Been Around”: C.J. Stroud’s Football Intelligence, Mastery of Ohio State Offense Impressing Coaches in Camp

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

You’re Nuts: What Ohio State tradition are you most looking forward to coming back?

Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s Zach Harrison is only concerned about his own expectations: ‘I’m trying to be a game changer’

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Tim Walton Relishes Return to Ohio State in Coaching Role

Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

There is a reason that she’s the best in the business! She knows what she’s talking about.

Just got my first look at the Buckeyes. Way too early but Honest assessment. @OhioStateFB

PS: sorry for being so hot and sweaty. Football girl for life. pic.twitter.com/xDuclGaBkC — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) August 24, 2022

Why versatile captain Kourt Williams became leader in Buckeyes safeties room

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Denzel Burke Feeling More Confident Heading Into Year Two

Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

How Lathan Ransom went from Rose Bowl injury to camp standout in rapid time

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

2022 Buckeyes in the NFL Fantasy Football Preview: Garrett Wilson

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Clark Kellogg ‘overwhelmed with gratitude’ at GCBLA induction

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

I too would like for Ohio State to pay for me to come and watch that game.

Bronny James is looking to visit Ohio State on September 3rd for the Buckeye's football game against Notre Dame



More from @TiptonEdits HERE: https://t.co/f38H2lzd7q pic.twitter.com/I3N66WrFIT — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) August 24, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Ice Hockey: Buckeyes Add Familiar Faces to Coaching Staff

Brett Price, The Lantern

Women’s Ice Hockey: Four Buckeyes To Compete at World Championships

Ohio State Athletics

Good luck to the 4⃣ Buckeyes who will be competing at the 2022 #WomensWorlds starting tomorrow‼️



: https://t.co/ZM6xSq8PST#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/wKIoaGLcay — Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) August 24, 2022

Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes Host No. 9 BYU in Home Opener Friday

Ohio State Athletics

Field Hockey: Bough, Goldean, Webster Are Big Ten Preseason Players to Watch

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State Opens Season Against No. 2 Texas at Home

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

My day job is covering this stuff, and even I am shocked by how poorly David Zaslav is running Warner Bros. Discovery.