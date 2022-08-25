 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 25, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

LGHL Asks: Are you worried about cornerback depth? Who joins Stroud at Heisman ceremony?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Nine Buckeyes named to Senior Bowl preseason watch list
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

Pressure and opportunity: Ryan Day enters his most critical season at Ohio State (paywall)
Ari Wasserman, The Athletic

WR videos: Hartline, Smith-Njigba, Harrison Jr., Egbuka, Fleming, Johnson, Ballard
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

“Anything Below That Is Unacceptable”: Watch Ohio State Wideouts, Brian Hartline, Parker Fleming and Bradley Robinson Discuss Lofty Expectations for 2022 Season
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Practice Report: Buckeyes wide receivers enter season with massive expectations
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Kamryn Babb: Ohio State captain ‘confident’ in return, won’t need surgery (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

How Ohio State’s Julian Fleming popped his shoulder back in and became a preseason scrimmage legend
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

“He’s Really the Best I’ve Been Around”: C.J. Stroud’s Football Intelligence, Mastery of Ohio State Offense Impressing Coaches in Camp
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

You’re Nuts: What Ohio State tradition are you most looking forward to coming back?
Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s Zach Harrison is only concerned about his own expectations: ‘I’m trying to be a game changer’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Tim Walton Relishes Return to Ohio State in Coaching Role
Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Why versatile captain Kourt Williams became leader in Buckeyes safeties room
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Denzel Burke Feeling More Confident Heading Into Year Two
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

How Lathan Ransom went from Rose Bowl injury to camp standout in rapid time
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

2022 Buckeyes in the NFL Fantasy Football Preview: Garrett Wilson
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Clark Kellogg ‘overwhelmed with gratitude’ at GCBLA induction
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Ice Hockey: Buckeyes Add Familiar Faces to Coaching Staff
Brett Price, The Lantern

Women’s Ice Hockey: Four Buckeyes To Compete at World Championships
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes Host No. 9 BYU in Home Opener Friday
Ohio State Athletics

Field Hockey: Bough, Goldean, Webster Are Big Ten Preseason Players to Watch
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State Opens Season Against No. 2 Texas at Home
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

