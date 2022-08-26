Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 26, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ask LGHL: How good are C.J. Stroud’s odds to win the Heisman Trophy?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
YOKE, Ohio State players launch Columbus NIL Club
Pete Nakos, On3
Ohio State football players establish team-wide NIL initiative Columbus NIL Club
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Previewing Week 0 in the Big Ten
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
MC&J: Week 0 sees the college football season start across the pond
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
Five Buckeyes carrying camp momentum into season (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Film Study: Ryan Day Turned to a Familiar Face in Justin Frye When He Looked to Refresh His Running Game
Kyle Jones, Eleven Warriors
I know what Desmond was “trying” to say, but I also feel very confident in saying that if a non-Buckeyes was the Heisman frontrunner, he would be singing a different tune.
Desmond Howard: ‘I don’t get’ CJ Stroud as a Heisman frontrunner https://t.co/4Bm4JQgcAg— Ohio State Buckeyes (@Buckeyes) August 25, 2022
Despite NFL defections, OSU still has high expectations at wide receiver
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Buckeyes ‘expecting big things’ from healthy, hard-working Julian Fleming (paywall)
Tim May, Lettermen Row
What does Ohio State’s Brian Hartline want out of his coaching future? (paywall)
Ari Wasserman, The Athletic
Marvin Harrison Jr. leaving hype behind, locked in on breakout season for Buckeyes (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
The No. 2 player in the goes by 3 initials:— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 25, 2022
WR1 on @OhioStateFB ➡️ @jaxon_smith1 ➡️ Top 2 in @RIP_JEP's Countdown: pic.twitter.com/uiZEXCS5Wx
‘I am still here:’ Former Ohio State OL Harry Miller reflects on past year
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Denzel Burke “A Lot More Confident” Entering Second Season and Says “Big Change” Is Coming for Buckeye Defense
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Cam Martinez staying flexible, looking for chance to make Buckeyes impact (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes
Column: Monster media rights means monster coverage
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Nick and Joey Bosa, Cameron Heyward Lead Six Former Ohio State Players on NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2022
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Josh Myers added a pancake to his resume with this downfield block. pic.twitter.com/EfCfKvy3JA— Eleven Warriors (@11W) August 26, 2022
On the Hardwood
Ohio State’s Cotie McMahon steps into NIL space with smoothie deal
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
The !
another solid season from @Kelz_Hoop #FeverReview2022 | #FeverIgnite pic.twitter.com/H2LaajsjgD— Indiana Fever ⛹️♀️ (@IndianaFever) August 26, 2022
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes Open 2022 with 1-All Draw vs. South Carolina
Ohio State Athletics
#Buckeyes redshirt senior midfielder Chris Dowling scored Ohio State’s first goal of the season thanks to an assist from midfielder Xavier Green, who was also selected to the Big Ten preseason watch list.— Jacob Benge (@JacobBenge) August 25, 2022
Dowling and his teammates celebrated after the goal. pic.twitter.com/IJjZWJNykx
Women’s Ice Hockey: Peter Elander Returns as Associate Head Coach
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
I have no words...
South Carolina's legal team is advising against the Gamecocks using the name Sir Big Spur moving forward because of some college football bickering.— Matt Baker (@MBakerTBTimes) August 25, 2022
The State has some suggestions for a new name, including Cluck Norris, Marco Pollo and Cock Commander https://t.co/tjJsh83bwg
