 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 26, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Ohio State Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ask LGHL: How good are C.J. Stroud’s odds to win the Heisman Trophy?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

YOKE, Ohio State players launch Columbus NIL Club
Pete Nakos, On3

Ohio State football players establish team-wide NIL initiative Columbus NIL Club
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Previewing Week 0 in the Big Ten
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

MC&J: Week 0 sees the college football season start across the pond
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Five Buckeyes carrying camp momentum into season (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Film Study: Ryan Day Turned to a Familiar Face in Justin Frye When He Looked to Refresh His Running Game
Kyle Jones, Eleven Warriors

I know what Desmond was “trying” to say, but I also feel very confident in saying that if a non-Buckeyes was the Heisman frontrunner, he would be singing a different tune.

Despite NFL defections, OSU still has high expectations at wide receiver
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Buckeyes ‘expecting big things’ from healthy, hard-working Julian Fleming (paywall)
Tim May, Lettermen Row

What does Ohio State’s Brian Hartline want out of his coaching future? (paywall)
Ari Wasserman, The Athletic

Marvin Harrison Jr. leaving hype behind, locked in on breakout season for Buckeyes (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

‘I am still here:’ Former Ohio State OL Harry Miller reflects on past year
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Denzel Burke “A Lot More Confident” Entering Second Season and Says “Big Change” Is Coming for Buckeye Defense
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Cam Martinez staying flexible, looking for chance to make Buckeyes impact (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

Column: Monster media rights means monster coverage
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Nick and Joey Bosa, Cameron Heyward Lead Six Former Ohio State Players on NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2022
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Ohio State’s Cotie McMahon steps into NIL space with smoothie deal
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

The !

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes Open 2022 with 1-All Draw vs. South Carolina
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Ice Hockey: Peter Elander Returns as Associate Head Coach
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

I have no words...

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...