Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 26, 2022

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ask LGHL: How good are C.J. Stroud’s odds to win the Heisman Trophy?

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

YOKE, Ohio State players launch Columbus NIL Club

Pete Nakos, On3

Ohio State football players establish team-wide NIL initiative Columbus NIL Club

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Previewing Week 0 in the Big Ten

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

MC&J: Week 0 sees the college football season start across the pond

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Five Buckeyes carrying camp momentum into season (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Film Study: Ryan Day Turned to a Familiar Face in Justin Frye When He Looked to Refresh His Running Game

Kyle Jones, Eleven Warriors

I know what Desmond was “trying” to say, but I also feel very confident in saying that if a non-Buckeyes was the Heisman frontrunner, he would be singing a different tune.

Desmond Howard: ‘I don’t get’ CJ Stroud as a Heisman frontrunner https://t.co/4Bm4JQgcAg — Ohio State Buckeyes (@Buckeyes) August 25, 2022

Despite NFL defections, OSU still has high expectations at wide receiver

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Buckeyes ‘expecting big things’ from healthy, hard-working Julian Fleming (paywall)

Tim May, Lettermen Row

What does Ohio State’s Brian Hartline want out of his coaching future? (paywall)

Ari Wasserman, The Athletic

Marvin Harrison Jr. leaving hype behind, locked in on breakout season for Buckeyes (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

The No. 2 player in the goes by 3 initials:







WR1 on @OhioStateFB ➡️ @jaxon_smith1 ➡️ Top 2 in @RIP_JEP's Countdown: pic.twitter.com/uiZEXCS5Wx — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 25, 2022

‘I am still here:’ Former Ohio State OL Harry Miller reflects on past year

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Denzel Burke “A Lot More Confident” Entering Second Season and Says “Big Change” Is Coming for Buckeye Defense

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Cam Martinez staying flexible, looking for chance to make Buckeyes impact (paywall)

Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

Column: Monster media rights means monster coverage

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Nick and Joey Bosa, Cameron Heyward Lead Six Former Ohio State Players on NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2022

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Josh Myers added a pancake to his resume with this downfield block. pic.twitter.com/EfCfKvy3JA — Eleven Warriors (@11W) August 26, 2022

On the Hardwood

Ohio State’s Cotie McMahon steps into NIL space with smoothie deal

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

The !

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes Open 2022 with 1-All Draw vs. South Carolina

Ohio State Athletics

#Buckeyes redshirt senior midfielder Chris Dowling scored Ohio State’s first goal of the season thanks to an assist from midfielder Xavier Green, who was also selected to the Big Ten preseason watch list.



Dowling and his teammates celebrated after the goal. pic.twitter.com/IJjZWJNykx — Jacob Benge (@JacobBenge) August 25, 2022

Women’s Ice Hockey: Peter Elander Returns as Associate Head Coach

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

I have no words...