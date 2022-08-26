2025 tight end set to visit for Notre Dame game, rumors surrounding an OSU commit

Ohio State will be playing under the lights in the season opener against Notre Dame in a little over a week. With fall camp wrapping up, the Buckeyes look to be in good shape. Sure, the finished product is still to be determined, but hearing both the players and the coaches speak, all signs are pointing towards Ohio State being back in the upper echelon of the college football landscape even this early on.

To no surprise, Week 1’s contest in primetime has made for a loaded guest list of top recruits, and Ohio State’s staff knows exactly how important it is to not only look good on the field that night, but off the field as well. Fortunately, Ryan Day and his crew are experts when it comes to visitation weekends, and with the amount of hype surrounding this game, it should make for another stellar opportunity for both the 2023 class and future cycles as well.

With prep players starting their respective seasons throughout the country, recruiting news tends to decrease, but the game day visits about to commence will certainly bring it back up to speed. For Ohio State though, recruiting never really takes a backseat, and odds are more top players will soon be added to Sept. 3’s laundry list of names.

2025 tight end heading to OSU opener

Though he’s in the 2024 class, current Ohio State quarterback commit Dylan Raiola may be one of the best players nationally regardless of position. The No. 1 ranked player in the country per the 247Sports Composite, Raiola may be the lone member of the 2024 class right now, but the amount of recruiting he’s doing and will continue to do to build the class around him isn’t going to be taken lightly.

Most of the players he will go after are obviously going to be top national names, but in this regard, he can stay pretty close to home. Fellow teammate of Raiola, 2025 tight end target Bear Tenney, is a 6-foot-5, 230-pound sophomore and fits the bill perfectly of a Power 5 tight end prospect already.

Having an Ohio State offer to his name, the good news is that Tenney plans to be one of the many recruits on campus for the Notre Dame game just over a week away. A big visit to say the least, knowing the travel expenses will be on Tenney’s family as this trip is an unofficial visit, the trek from Arizona clearly shows his interest in the Buckeyes. At a position of need every cycle, Kevin Wilson will be taking his time in showing Tenney all that the program has to offer.

Unranked right now due to his class status, with several other offers from the likes of Oregon, Georgia, Tennessee, Arizona, Wisconsin and more under his belt already, it won’t be a shock to see Tenney near the top of the rankings for his position group. With his current quarterback already committed to the Buckeyes, odds are Tenney is going to be hearing a lot about Ohio State. His upcoming visit looks to be just the beginning of what should be a name worth watching moving forward.

Tate rumors and any truth to them

One of the more dramatic recruits to follow in the current 2023 class has been for receiver commit, Carnell Tate. From his interest in Notre Dame to the NIL opportunities with Tennessee, Tate’s recruitment throughout the cycle hasn’t been super easy to follow. For Ohio State, the relationship Brian Hartline has built with Tate is what sets the Buckeyes apart from the rest. When you add on to the development Hartline offers plus his track record of getting his guys to the league, it’s telling why Ohio State won his commitment.

While his current pledge is crucial to this current class, the rumors once again are swirling around Tate, and that of course is a cause for concern. Whether it’s the NIL aspects again or not, what’s important to keep in mind here is that these young men are high school teenagers and many times, the recruiting scene is plain dramatic whether the athlete adds to it or not.

Simply put, Tate committed to the Buckeyes for the reasons already addressed. Sure, things could certainly change and maybe NIL money is too good to pass up at another program, but having Hartline all over this one in addition to his relationship with current commits —most notably, Brandon Inniss. For those few keys, the belief here is that Ohio State wades through these waters once again and in the end keep Tate very much in the fold, capping off yet another brilliant haul by Hartline for his position room.