Buck Off Podcast: Biggest remaining questions for Ohio State, stat predictions, and schedule rundown

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined by Jordan Williams to take our final approach into the college football season.

To get the show started, we touch on some news and notes coming out of the Buckeyes’ fall camp. We discuss linebackers playing running back, the safety position’s depth, and Jim Knowles’ temperament giving away where the defense is in its progression.

Then we get into the remaining questions we have regarding the Buckeyes as they head into the season. This includes conversations about which players will surprise the Buckeye faithful. We also answer how we feel about certain positions groups and the depth heading into the season. To close out the questions, we get into some final thoughts about what should be expected from the Buckeyes.

After the break, we make some season-long stat predictions for the Buckeyes. We talk about where C.J. Stroud will finish nationally, how many yards the Ohio State receivers will combine for, and much more. We get into some defensive stat predictions as well.

To close out the show, we get into all 12 of Ohio State’s regular season games. We give our score prediction and how we feel each game will go. Then we get into our final record predictions for the Buckeyes.

