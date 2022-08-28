Play Like a Girl Podcast: Please, sports bars, start playing women’s sports

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Jami and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

Why aren’t there any sports bars specifically geared toward women’s sports? On this week’s edition of Play Like a Girl, Jami and Meredith dive into the topic, including highlighting two cool bar concepts in the Pacific Northwestern and discussing ideas for making other sports bars more inclusive.

Jami and Meredith also discuss Scott Frost’s recent statements celebrating how his offensive linemen are regularly vomiting during practices. Spoiler: players shouldn’t be vomiting during practice for many reasons, but notably because it’s absolutely bad for players and is a practice that should have died when we all got grossed out by it in Remember the Titans in 2000.

On a more positive note, the pair wrap with a plea to get Maria Taylor in the broadcast booth for “Saturday Night Football” on NBC. Please.

Check out the full pod for more.

Contact Jami Jurich:

Twitter: @jamiurich

Contact Meredith Hein:

Twitter: @MeredithHein