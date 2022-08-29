I-70 Football Podcast: Previewing Ohio State vs. Notre Dame and the rest of the Week 1 slate

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

Welcome to the 2022-23 college football season! The offseason is over, and Week 1 is here bringing us an entertaining slate of games, starting with the helmet game of all helmet games: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame. With a long season ahead of us, the guys put the offseason behind them. No more media deals, no more transfer portal, no more USC and UCLA or realignment talk. It’s all ball as we go back to a podcast that talks about what going on in between the lines from here on out.

In this episode, the guys get into some of the interesting storylines of the season, starting with Michigan’s quarterback competition. While most programs are announcing their starting quarterbacks, Jim Harbaugh won’t commit to a No. 1 guy and Jordan thinks that has a chance to set their season off on the wrong foot. In-season quarterback competitions don’t work — just ask 2015 Ohio State. While Michigan has no chance to lose against Colorado, it’s a bad look for the program if a starter isn’t announced and given full reign. Michigan has an easy out-of-conference schedule, but we will still be looking to see who steps up on their new-look defense and if there are any offensive playmakers they can count on.

After a Week 0 game against Wyoming, Illinois enters Week 1 with a must-win game against Indiana. With four strong teams in the West, if Illinois wants to reach bowl eligibility, they must beat teams that are worse than them. Tom Allen’s campaign to save his job starts here, but the guys do not have much faith in Indiana. Both programs enter this game with new starting quarterbacks via the transfer portal. Connor Bazelak will make his first start for Indiana as they look to move on from Michael Penix Jr., while Tommy DeVito enters his second for the Fighting Illini. Expect a steady diet of Josh McCray and Chase Brown. Can Allen, who has taken back defensive play-calling, fix his defense and put a stop to Illinois’s running game?

Penn State enters the 2022-23 season hoping to regain form. It’s been an interesting couple of years for a program that is used to being at the top of the Big Ten food chart. Sean Clifford returns for a sixth season and James Franklin is fresh off a 10-year extension after rumors of greener pastures ended with USC hiring Lincoln Riley. Purdue is coming off a season where they almost captured Big Ten West glory. Can they improve and finally capture a West title? These are two programs in similar situations with similar strengths and weaknesses. It should be a great game as both programs look to start their campaign with a win

In the final preview of the episode, the guys get into No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame. The AP Poll and the media seem to believe in Notre Dame, but we do not. Expect this game to get ugly, especially in the second quarter. The biggest question for OSU is how their defense looks under Jim Knowles and a revamped defensive staff. This game lost a little luster with Notre Dame dealing with injuries to starters, but OSU will be looking to start dominating as C.J. Stroud looks to lead his team to a national championship,

In our weekly pit stops, we do a combined pitstop where we discuss what we’re most excited to see this season, which teams outside the Big Ten we can’t wait to watch, and our expectations for our alma mater — the Kent State Golden Flashes. ﻿

