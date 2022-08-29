Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 29, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

LGHL Asks: Who do college football fans think will win it all? SBN Reacts survey has that answer and more

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

LGHL Asks: How will Ohio State’s season go? Which position group is going to improve the most?

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Buckeyes announce game-day protocols, unveil new on-field sponsor

Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

First Look: Buckeyes pointed toward much-anticipated opener vs. Notre Dame

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Film Study: A look at Jim Knowles’ defense vs. Notre Dame’s offense

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

The Big Ten leaves ESPN and all of a sudden they can’t find anyone from Ohio to be the guest picker?

Columbus, get ready @jackharlow WILL BE PERFORMING LIVE ON COLLEGE GAMEDAY pic.twitter.com/GPMwgAvWHH — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 28, 2022

One thought on each of Ohio State’s 85 scholarship players (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Five young Buckeyes who impressed in August as training camp officially ends (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

2022 Season Preview: The 10 Biggest Questions Surrounding Ohio State

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Breaking down best players Buckeyes will face in nonconference slate (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Best offense ever? Loaded Ohio State unit could prove it in 2022

Bill Bender, The Sporting News

2022 Season Preview: A Final Preseason Projection of Ohio State’s Depth Chart

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

The clown show never ends with this guy...

2022 Season Preview: Key Players, Breakout Candidates and Expectations for the Ohio State Offense

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba be Ohio State’s greatest receiver ever by season’s end?

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Emeka Egbuka becoming ‘multifaceted’ as Ohio State kick returner, receiver

Jacob Benge, Dotting the Eyes

Julian Fleming shouldering setbacks, growing on, off football field

Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

Jayden Ballard already ahead of schedule developing into Ohio State football’s deep threat

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Man, I can’t get enough of these videos.

the call to @kourt22williams family to tell them he's officially a Buckeye Captain pic.twitter.com/WrslQNjheP — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 28, 2022

2022 Season Preview: Key Players, Breakout Candidates and Expectations for Ohio State’s Defense

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Jack Sawyer ‘attacking every day’ in new Buckeyes defense

Jacob Benge, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State Kick Return Unit Searching for First Touchdown in Over a Decade

Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Three Things to Watch: New Big Ten media contract

Chip Minnich, Land-Grant Holy Land

Funny what happens when you block for your quarterback

Big Ten players to watch for the 2023 NFL Draft

Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

Former OSU great Eddie George says son can’t play for Michigan

Nick Gray, Mississippi Clarion Ledger

2022 Buckeyes in the NFL Fantasy Football Preview: Terry McLaurin

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

#DevelopedHere

SCOOP THERE IT IS!



: My20 pic.twitter.com/0Me6dHdL0U — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 28, 2022

On the Hardwood

Buyouts increase in Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann’s new deal

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Column: The curious case of Dailyn Swain

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Interesting timing...

I will be making my College decision on Friday, September 2nd at 5pm! — dailyn swain (@dai1yn) August 27, 2022

You’re Nuts: Who is the best Columbus basketball recruit in Ohio State history?

Connor Lemons and Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State Begins Season Undefeated, Leaves New York with Two Wins

Greg Wilson, The Lantern

Men’s Soccer: Rookies Lead the Way in Win over Cal Poly

Ohio State Athletics

College notes: Ohio State’s Olney selected in the Major League Rugby draft

Adam Conn, The Columbus Dispatch

And now for something completely different...

I still can’t get over this...