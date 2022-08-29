 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 29, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl - Ohio State v Notre Dame Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

LGHL Asks: Who do college football fans think will win it all? SBN Reacts survey has that answer and more
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

LGHL Asks: How will Ohio State’s season go? Which position group is going to improve the most?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Buckeyes announce game-day protocols, unveil new on-field sponsor
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

First Look: Buckeyes pointed toward much-anticipated opener vs. Notre Dame
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Film Study: A look at Jim Knowles’ defense vs. Notre Dame’s offense
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

The Big Ten leaves ESPN and all of a sudden they can’t find anyone from Ohio to be the guest picker?

One thought on each of Ohio State’s 85 scholarship players (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Five young Buckeyes who impressed in August as training camp officially ends (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

2022 Season Preview: The 10 Biggest Questions Surrounding Ohio State
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Breaking down best players Buckeyes will face in nonconference slate (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Best offense ever? Loaded Ohio State unit could prove it in 2022
Bill Bender, The Sporting News

2022 Season Preview: A Final Preseason Projection of Ohio State’s Depth Chart
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

The clown show never ends with this guy...

2022 Season Preview: Key Players, Breakout Candidates and Expectations for the Ohio State Offense
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba be Ohio State’s greatest receiver ever by season’s end?
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Emeka Egbuka becoming ‘multifaceted’ as Ohio State kick returner, receiver
Jacob Benge, Dotting the Eyes

Julian Fleming shouldering setbacks, growing on, off football field
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

Jayden Ballard already ahead of schedule developing into Ohio State football’s deep threat
Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Man, I can’t get enough of these videos.

2022 Season Preview: Key Players, Breakout Candidates and Expectations for Ohio State’s Defense
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Jack Sawyer ‘attacking every day’ in new Buckeyes defense
Jacob Benge, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State Kick Return Unit Searching for First Touchdown in Over a Decade
Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Three Things to Watch: New Big Ten media contract
Chip Minnich, Land-Grant Holy Land

Funny what happens when you block for your quarterback

Big Ten players to watch for the 2023 NFL Draft
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

Former OSU great Eddie George says son can’t play for Michigan
Nick Gray, Mississippi Clarion Ledger

2022 Buckeyes in the NFL Fantasy Football Preview: Terry McLaurin
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

#DevelopedHere

On the Hardwood

Buyouts increase in Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann’s new deal
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Column: The curious case of Dailyn Swain
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Interesting timing...

You’re Nuts: Who is the best Columbus basketball recruit in Ohio State history?
Connor Lemons and Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State Begins Season Undefeated, Leaves New York with Two Wins
Greg Wilson, The Lantern

Men’s Soccer: Rookies Lead the Way in Win over Cal Poly
Ohio State Athletics

College notes: Ohio State’s Olney selected in the Major League Rugby draft
Adam Conn, The Columbus Dispatch

And now for something completely different...

I still can’t get over this...

