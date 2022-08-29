Get your limited edition Brutus Buckeye bighead bobblehead today

Let’s face it, the Ohio State fanbase has been accused of having an over-inflated sense of self-worth in the greater college football landscape, so having a bobblehead that depicts our beloved mascot with an exaggeratedly large head, just kind of fits. To be fair, no one is ever going to accuse Brutus Buckeye of having a small, nutty noggin, but the OSU installment of FOCO’s Bigheads collection ups the silliness even more than normal.

These collectibles are extremely limited, there are only 222 versions featuring Brutus standing on a traditional scarlet and gray platform, and only 72 of him on a gold base; it’s gold, so you know it’s special.

The 10-inch, handcrafted, hand-painted figures retail for $55 and would make a perfect addition to any oversized Ohio State collection. As with everything that you can get from. our friends at FOCO, these bighead bobbleheads are officially licensed, and because they are such collector’s items, they are individually numbered.

Hurry and order yours now, before supplies run out!