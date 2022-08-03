Ohio State four-star tight end commit Ty Lockwood flips to Alabama

Coming into the day, it already felt as if the momentum for Ohio State was slowing down significantly on the recruiting trail. Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, things would wind up even worse as a longtime pledge decided on Tuesday to back off of his pledge to the program and will now head elsewhere. Plus, the latest on a pair of blue-chip prospects who are planning on being in attendance for the Buckeyes’ first contest of the season.

Lockwood flips to the Tide

At this point, there is no hiding that the top story of the day for the Buckeyes was when 2023 four-star tight end Ty Lockwood of Independence (TN) revealed on Twitter that he was backing off of his pledge to Ohio State. The first 2023 pledge for the program will instead take his talents to Alabama.

The move hardly comes as a surprise as rumors began to swirl about the 6-foot-5, 225-pounder potentially taking a visit to Tuscaloosa in recent days. Add in the fact that Lockwood picked up an offer from Alabama and a few notable social media changes and it seemed to be more of when and not if the flip was ultimately going to go down.

While the loss of Lockwood certainly stings, their is a silver lining for the Buckeyes. 2023 four-star tight end Jehlani Thurman of Langston Hughes (GA), who committed to Ohio State last month, is still on board. The Georgia native even slots in two spots higher than Lockwood in the positional rankings.

Nonetheless, it’s Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide who will now welcome a Top 150 prospect and former Buckeye pledge to their now top ranked class. Lockwood is also graded as the ninth best tight end in the class and the second highest graded prospect from the state of Tennessee.

Moore, Stover set Ohio State visit

While the loss of a longtime pledge and blue-chip prospect likely was the main talking point for Buckeye fans on Tuesday, a pair of prospects setting an upcoming trip to Columbus can’t go unnoticed.

According to Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors, 2024 four-star interior offensive lineman Ian Moore of New Palestine (IN) and 2024 four-star athlete Garrett Stover of Big Walnut (OH) will be making the short trip to Columbus to take in the week one contest against Notre Dame in the beginning of September.

Hodge notes that Moore, the No. 2 player from Indiana in next year’s cycle, will be making the visit with family. The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder already has an offer from the Buckeyes under his belt that was delivered back in June. The Indiana standout slots just outside of the Top 100 for the time being and currently finds himself graded as the seventh best interior offensive lineman.

As for Stover, he didn’t hold back in revealing his plans to Hodge. “As of right now, I’m definitely going to the Notre Dame game,” the Sansbury native said. Stover, who is related to current Buckeye tight end Cade Stover, is penciled in as a top ten in-state prospect for next year.

Quick Hits

The aforementioned Hodge also gathered some optimistic thoughts from 2025 linebacker Weston Port of San Juan Hills (CA) on his offer from the Buckeyes back in June when he made a visit to see the program. “It’s honestly one of the biggest honors and most humbling experiences of my life as an athlete,” Port stated.

According to Jake Weingarten of StockRisers.com, 2025 combo guard Jalen Haralson of Fishers (IN) is “working on” a visit to Ohio State. The Buckeyes have yet to offer Haralson but the Indiana talent has already picked up offers from Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, and more.