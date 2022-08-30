2025 four-star safety to visit for Ohio State-Notre Dame

Game week officially kicked off yesterday, and Ohio State football on the near horizon is a sight for sore eyes for all of Buckeye Nation. While most of the attention this week will focus on the current team as it prepares for Saturday’s game against the Irish, recruiting never stops for Ohio State.

2025 four-star safety to visit Ohio State this weekend

The ‘Shoe will be full Saturday with hundreds of thousands of fans for the Buckeyes’ home opener. However, fans will not be the only ones in attendance, as Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team will also be playing host to a ridiculously long list of recruits. The list of prospects visiting this weekend continues to grow on the daily, and this occurred again on Monday.

2025 four-star safety DJ Pickett of Tampa, Florida (Zephyrhills) took to Twitter Monday to share that he has added his name to the list of visitors Saturday.

While Pickett is still years away from making any collegiate decisions, he is far from unfamiliar with the Buckeyes. The program offered the blue-chip safety on April 28, and has since camped with the team. Although, the prior visits went as well as possible, they will not be able to compete with the atmosphere that will be present Saturday night in Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State is not alone it its pursuit of Pickett. The rising safety has already received more than 30 scholarship offers from some of the top programs across the nation including the likes of, Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Miami, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, etc.

Pickett has also been able to take multiple visits to some of the above schools. Arizona State was the first to get involved but teams like Ohio State, Michigan State, Florida State, Florida and Texas A&M appear to have the early edge.

Despite only two years of high school football under his belt, Pickett has shown elite-level potential at safety. There are no 247Sports Composite Rankings yet for the 2025 class, but Pickett is viewed as a four-star prospect in 247Sports own rankings and is viewed as one of the best prospects in thew entire class.

Pickett is the No. 2 safety according to 247Sports and is the No. 10 overall prospect. He is also viewed as the No. 2 prospect in the talent-rich state of Florida.

Quick Hits

2023 four-star defensive end Desmond Umeozulu unsurprisingly committed to South Carolina Monday. He chose the Gamecocks over Ohio State, North Carolina and Pitt. Ohio State is still heavily involved in recruiting fellow 2023 DE’s Damon Wilson, Matayo Uiagalelei and Keon Keeley. Of the trio, Uiagalelei looks to be the closest to committing to the Buckeyes. Keeley was once committed to Notre Dame but recently de-committed from the Irish and is expected to take an official visit to Ohio State this weekend.