Silver Bullets Podcast: Notre Dame Preview

An Ohio State game week is finally upon us, and the matchups of iconic college football programs don’t get much bigger than Ohio State vs. Notre Dame. This is a massive game from many standpoints — the College Football Playoff picture, recruiting, Midwest bragging rights, etc. — and we can’t wait to see how it unfolds in the Horseshoe.

Before we got to our Notre Dame talk, Chip Minnich and I spent some time discussing the recently launched Ohio State NIL club and what that might mean going forward. We also walked through the “Week 0” results in the Big Ten, particularly the Nebraska meltdown in Ireland against the Northwestern Wildcats. Despite being a guy named Frost, Nebraska’s coach has perhaps the hottest seat in college football. After chatting about what went wrong for the Cornhuskers and the many areas they just simply weren’t good enough on Saturday, we touched on the Illinois opener against Wyoming. We also previewed the upcoming B1G slate that’s scheduled during the work week.

To help us prepare for Saturday, we brought in special guest Brendan McAlinden, a staff writer and podcast co-host over at SBNation’s One Foot Down, which covers Notre Dame. Brendan fills us in on what we can expect from the Fighting Irish on Saturday night. We would have appreciated him being on the show even if he had power, but he didn’t, so kudos to Brendan for finding a workaround with his phone’s personal wifi hotspot just to join our Zoom call. We also appreciate how much statistical homework he did when figuring out what Notre Dame has to do to pull an upset at Ohio Stadium.

Resuming our preview of Week 1, we talked about Jim Harbaugh’s unorthodox approach to his starting quarterback battle to start the year, although it probably won’t have too much of an effect given Michigan’s competition in the non-conference schedule. We walked through the rest of the Saturday slate before getting into the Buckeyes and the Irish.

Chip and I made our “picks to click,” selecting one player each on offense and defense who we think will have a big impact on the game. We also made our score predictions for the big showdown in the Shoe. Let us know what we got right or wrong in the comments section below!

We’ll see you next week, when we’ll check in on how we did with our predictions and picks to click and prepare for the Buckeyes’ next game against Arkansas State.