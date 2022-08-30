Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 30, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ask LGHL: Will the offensive line be nasty enough to convert on 3rd and short?

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Ohio State 17.5-point favorites over Notre Dame

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Notre Dame offensive lineman Jarrett Patteson ‘questionable’ for Ohio State game

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ryan Day Tells 97.1 The Fan “The Urgency’s Gonna Be Here” for Top-Five Matchup with Notre Dame

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Presser Bullets: Marcus Freeman Excited to Play “Great Team” in “Hostile Environment,” Not Focused on Coaching Against Alma Mater

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Marcus Freeman Pulls Inspiration from Jim Tressel in Head Coaching Role

Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

What Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman said about Ohio State to start game week

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Marcus Freeman ‘emotionless’ about return to Ohio State

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Gonna be one hell of a season for C.J.

The #DraftDudes broke down @Brentley12's 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0 on today's #MockDraftMonday episode @TheJoeMarino was a big fan of Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud's fit in Atlanta ⬇️



: https://t.co/JNvhqdwvPD pic.twitter.com/p83gKpcvOF — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) August 30, 2022

Five Things to Know About Notre Dame Before Its Season Opening Top-Five Clash with Ohio State

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Three Big Storylines as Buckeyes open title hunt with top-five matchup (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Five Questions as Buckeyes set for Notre Dame clash (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Film Study: What does Notre Dame’s Tyler Buchner bring to the quarterback position?

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Most interesting betting odds for Ohio State heading into 2022 season

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Troy Smith is still Ohio State’s most recent Heisman Trophy winner, but he believes C.J. Stroud will change that this year: https://t.co/J6V5ioIrTf pic.twitter.com/f8hj1d1Hf9 — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) August 29, 2022

Troy Smith’s Charity Auction Inspired by Personal Struggles with Mental Health, Desire to Give Back to Ohio State

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Sonny Styles role unclear but work-ethic, football IQ impressing Buckeyes

Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

Emeka Egbuka gearing up for breakout sophomore season with Buckeyes (paywall)

Tim May, Lettermen Row

This dude really is the best!

Terry McLaurin described his emotions about what's happened the last couple years, including Haskins' death. "I've benefitted from seeing a therapist... Makes the load a lot lighter when you don't feel like you're carrying it alone." Said a need to always show grace, empathy. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 29, 2022

B1G Thoughts: The case for Nebraska to fire Scott Frost

Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: Which non-Ohio State game are you most excited for in Week 1?

Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Chatman, James to visit; Swain set to decide; Sueing ready to go?

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Happy Birthday, DT!

The more things change, the more things stay more or less the same.

ESPN updated their 2023 rankings, here's how that impacted the #Buckeyes 2023 recruits on the @247Sports composite rank (average of all the services):



Royal: 61 ➡️ 60

Washington: 60 ➡️ 75

Parks: 109 ➡️ 109

Middleton: 35 ➡️ 39



Ohio State stays at 4 overall — Connor Lemons (@lemons_connor) August 29, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Olympic Recap: Women’s Volleyball Falls to Texas, Women’s Ice Hockey Adds Associate Coach

Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Field Hockey: Ohio State Improves to 2-0 On the Season; Tops UAlbany, 3-0

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes Bounce Mustangs 3-0 in Wolstein Classic Finale

Gaurav Law, The Lantern

Men’s Gymnastics: Buckeyes Seventh on the 2022 CGA Team Academic List

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Is this going to be the best movie ever or the greatest movie ever?