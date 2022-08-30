Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 30, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ask LGHL: Will the offensive line be nasty enough to convert on 3rd and short?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Ohio State 17.5-point favorites over Notre Dame
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Notre Dame offensive lineman Jarrett Patteson ‘questionable’ for Ohio State game
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ryan Day Tells 97.1 The Fan “The Urgency’s Gonna Be Here” for Top-Five Matchup with Notre Dame
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
@nike pic.twitter.com/LXOeT8OviJ— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 29, 2022
Presser Bullets: Marcus Freeman Excited to Play “Great Team” in “Hostile Environment,” Not Focused on Coaching Against Alma Mater
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Marcus Freeman Pulls Inspiration from Jim Tressel in Head Coaching Role
Jack Emerson, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
What Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman said about Ohio State to start game week
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Marcus Freeman ‘emotionless’ about return to Ohio State
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Gonna be one hell of a season for C.J.
The #DraftDudes broke down @Brentley12's 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0 on today's #MockDraftMonday episode @TheJoeMarino was a big fan of Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud's fit in Atlanta ⬇️— The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) August 30, 2022
: https://t.co/JNvhqdwvPD pic.twitter.com/p83gKpcvOF
Five Things to Know About Notre Dame Before Its Season Opening Top-Five Clash with Ohio State
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Three Big Storylines as Buckeyes open title hunt with top-five matchup (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Five Questions as Buckeyes set for Notre Dame clash (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Film Study: What does Notre Dame’s Tyler Buchner bring to the quarterback position?
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
@nike pic.twitter.com/LXOeT8OviJ— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 29, 2022
Most interesting betting odds for Ohio State heading into 2022 season
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Troy Smith is still Ohio State’s most recent Heisman Trophy winner, but he believes C.J. Stroud will change that this year: https://t.co/J6V5ioIrTf pic.twitter.com/f8hj1d1Hf9— Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) August 29, 2022
Troy Smith’s Charity Auction Inspired by Personal Struggles with Mental Health, Desire to Give Back to Ohio State
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Sonny Styles role unclear but work-ethic, football IQ impressing Buckeyes
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes
Emeka Egbuka gearing up for breakout sophomore season with Buckeyes (paywall)
Tim May, Lettermen Row
This dude really is the best!
Terry McLaurin described his emotions about what's happened the last couple years, including Haskins' death. "I've benefitted from seeing a therapist... Makes the load a lot lighter when you don't feel like you're carrying it alone." Said a need to always show grace, empathy.— John Keim (@john_keim) August 29, 2022
B1G Thoughts: The case for Nebraska to fire Scott Frost
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land
You’re Nuts: Which non-Ohio State game are you most excited for in Week 1?
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Chatman, James to visit; Swain set to decide; Sueing ready to go?
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
Happy Birthday, DT!
Join us in wishing an happy birthday to our new forward, Deshaun Thomas! ⚪ #insieme #HappyBirthday #Thomas @Deshaunthomas_0 pic.twitter.com/HbvYJZQubh— Olimpia Milano (@OlimpiaMI1936) August 29, 2022
The more things change, the more things stay more or less the same.
ESPN updated their 2023 rankings, here's how that impacted the #Buckeyes 2023 recruits on the @247Sports composite rank (average of all the services):— Connor Lemons (@lemons_connor) August 29, 2022
Royal: 61 ➡️ 60
Washington: 60 ➡️ 75
Parks: 109 ➡️ 109
Middleton: 35 ➡️ 39
Ohio State stays at 4 overall
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Olympic Recap: Women’s Volleyball Falls to Texas, Women’s Ice Hockey Adds Associate Coach
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Field Hockey: Ohio State Improves to 2-0 On the Season; Tops UAlbany, 3-0
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes Bounce Mustangs 3-0 in Wolstein Classic Finale
Gaurav Law, The Lantern
Men’s Gymnastics: Buckeyes Seventh on the 2022 CGA Team Academic List
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
Is this going to be the best movie ever or the greatest movie ever?
Loading comments...