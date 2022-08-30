Stick to Sports Podcast: Should Notre Dame be allowed to play Big Ten teams? Do they have the smuggest fans?

Land-Grant Holy Land’s Stick to Sports is unlike any podcast you’ve heard on the Ohio State beat. Your hosts, Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, will (of course) talk Ohio State sports, but the primary focus of the show will be on what’s going on around the periphery, such as weird/funny happenings in college football and the sports world at large, as well as other things that keep us interested in between games.

On today’s episode, Matt and Jami geek out that the college football season is finally here and the Buckeyes will be back on the field in a matter of days. They discuss their normal football-watching setups, how much of Week 0 they consumed, and their feelings about the Notre Dame game coming up on Saturday.

They also discuss how they feel about Fighting Irish fans’ general level of smugness and how it compares to that of the fans of TTUN. They also dive into whether ND should be allowed to play Big Ten teams after spurning invitations to join the league multiple times in the past two decades.

Then, as they are wont to do, they share a couple of pop culture recommendations.

Jami’s Recommendation: “A League of Their Own” series on Prime Video

Matt’s Recommendation: Season 2 of “Only Murders in the Building” (especially the finale) on Hulu

