LGHL Asks: Buckeye fans, tell us what you think will happen in the Notre Dame game

Ok, it’s your turn to tell us what you think, and since it's game week, we are turning our attention to this Saturday’s game between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Notre Dame. We want to know what you think is going to happen in this primetime showdown, so check out the questions and answer using the form below.

Question 1: What will be the headline after the game?

This one is going to be fun. You will notice that I specifically only picked options that were positive for the Buckeyes because, honestly, I don’t think that this game will be especially close. The OSU offense is lightyears better than Notre Dame’s and I think that given everything that we’ve heard so far this fall, the defense will be markedly improved.

To be honest, I don’t even think that they need to be any better from a fundamental or schematic perspective (although I am confident that they will be) in order to have a dramatically improved impact on the team, they just need to be tougher and more aggressive. If new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles can get his unit to do that, this is easily a College Football Playoff team, and if he is able to improve in the other areas as well, this is probably the national championship favorite, in my humble, yet completely biased opinion.

I’ll share what my pick is for this question when we discuss the results later this week, so as to not influence the voting, but I am excited to see what y’all think.

Question 2: What will the outcome be for the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game?

Similarly, I will have an official score prediction in my “LGHL Tailgate” podcast on Saturday morning, but needless to say, I am in the top half of these options. The Buckeyes opened as 17.5-point favorites and remain one of the favorites to make the CFP and even claim the trophy come season’s end.

Without getting into specifics, I’m going to pick Ohio State to win this one, and I don’t think that it will be especially close. I have been saying for weeks that 17 points was the floor that OSU would win by. Admittedly, I am probably approaching this more as a fan than an unbiased analyst, but I anticipate this being yet another point showing that the Fighting Irish are still a ways away from being back to the upper echelon of the sport.

Make your picks here and check back later in the week for the results:

