Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Previewing Michigan in 2022, Ohio State’s season opener vs. Notre Dame

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

On this week’s episode, Gene and Josh wrap up their Big Ten season previews with everyone’s favorite reigning conference champions: the Michigan Wolverines. From there on the focus is all on Week 1, where Ohio State will kick of its season with a massive opener in Columbus against Notre Dame. The Buckeyes’ offense is expected to keep on humming under C.J. Stroud and his supporting cast of Uber-talented running backs and receivers, but can Jim Knowles successfully turn around an OSU defense that has been dreadful for a few years in a row? What exactly will the Fighting Irish bring to Ohio Stadium on Saturday?

“Hangout in the Holy Land” will be back to two episodes per week during the regular season, with an episode before and after each Ohio State game to give you all the preview and recap content you may need. Be sure to download and listen in wherever you get your podcasts, and leave us a review on Apple to let us know your thoughts and how we can make things even better!

