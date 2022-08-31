Five-star defensive end from California to visit this weekend

Just a few days after learning that 2023 five-star defensive end Keon Keeley of Berkeley Prep (FL) would be in attendance for this weekend’s contest against Notre Dame, another highly-coveted defensive prospect was confirmed as a visitor on Tuesday. Plus, head coach Ryan Day briefly discussed the upcoming recruiting weekend in Columbus.

Uiagalelei to visit for ND game

As expected, Ohio State will indeed get a weekend visit from 2023 five-star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei of St. John Bosco (CA) as confirmed on Tuesday by 247Sports Greg Biggins.

West Coast recruiting analyst @GregBiggins has story on @Bucknuts247 on 5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei visiting #OhioState this weekend for the Notre Dame game. VIPhttps://t.co/9pqFzZzCno — Bill Kurelic (@Bill_Kurelic) August 30, 2022

The weekend visit from Uiagalelei to the Buckeyes campus will be the first trip to Columbus since taking an official visit to the program back in June. That means the upcoming stop at Ohio State will be on the Bellflower natives own dime, further showing the major interest he has in the program.

Uiagalelei is part of a highly-coveted trio of defensive lineman for 2023 that includes the aforementioned Keeley and four-star EDGE Damon Wilson of Venice (FL) that will get a first hand viewing of the Buckeyes new look defense. A positive visit for Ohio State would be one that could ultimately give them some momentum in this recruitment with Alabama, Oregon, and USC also very much in-play.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder is currently graded as a Top 10 prospect in the class at No. 8 overall, Uiagalelei also slots in as the second highest graded edge defender and the third best prospect from the state of California.

Day talks recruiting weekend

It has been no secret for some time now that the weekend contest against Notre Dame would be a major recruiting event for the Buckeyes. It seems that each passing day another blue-chip prospect gets added to the visitor list and head coach Ryan Day noted as much on Tuesday when meeting with the media.

“We are going to have a big number here,” Day said. “We have a lot of people flying in from different parts of the country. They play on Friday night, and they’re able to come in on Saturday because it’s a night game, so this is unique that way, and we have big numbers.”

Among the expected visitors aside from the three mentioned above, Ohio State will also 20 Buckeye pledges and numerous elite level 2024 prospects including five-star linebacker Sammy Brown of Jefferson (GA), five-star athlete Joshisa Trader of Chaminade-Madonna Prep (FL), and five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo of St. Louis University (MO), among many others.

“I think most of the conversation leading up to the game has been the recruiting. Now it’s time to go play the game and just allow them the opportunity to see what an atmosphere at Ohio State is like, playing in Ohio Stadium. It’s a top 10 matchup, ESPN game, you know, just the whole atmosphere, just take it all in and then picture themselves being on that field.”

Quick Hits