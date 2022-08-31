Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 31, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

LGHL Asks: Buckeye fans predict how Ohio State’s season will go; needless to say, they think it will go well.

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Three Takeaways as Buckeyes ramp up for Notre Dame (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

‘This team is hungry’: OSU ready for opener vs. No. 5 Notre Dame

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Practice Report: Confident Buckeyes locked in, set to unveil offseason changes in opener

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Says Ohio State “Wants to Be Great” and Has “A Lot to Prove,” Jim Knowles Says Buckeye Defense Is “100% Ready” for Notre Dame

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Other than Clemson, I feel like Barrett stole my predictions!

Official 2022 college football picks:



1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Utah

First two out: Georgia and Baylor



Ohio State over Alabama for College Football Playoff national championship



Heisman: C.J. Stroud

Coach of the Year: Kyle Whittinghamhttps://t.co/H2Fh55cYlN pic.twitter.com/lURbZYno8y — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) August 30, 2022

Ohio State names Kyle McCord backup quarterback for Notre Dame

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Jim Knowles, Buckeyes expecting defensive line to ‘attack,’ have major impact (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Knowles notes: Ohio State DC on preparing for Notre Dame’s first-time starting QB

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Will Allen, Michael Doss to unveil sculpture to honor 2002 OSU team

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Members of 2002 Ohio State football team to appear on ‘College GameDay’

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Column: Big Ten needs to stop letting Notre Dame have its cake and eat it too

Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

Jim Knowles is such a weird dude, and I love it.

here's the call to let @tommyike41's mom he's a Buckeye Captain pic.twitter.com/ywAF7JdCzl — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 30, 2022

Column: The Buckeyes won’t crumble under pressure this season and this is why

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

C.J. Stroud’s legs could unlock even more for potent Ohio State offense (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

You’re Nuts: Who scores the first touchdown of the season for Ohio State?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

51 Ohio State Players Make Initial 53-Man Rosters for 2022 NFL Season

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Cardale Jones in mentorship role for Ohio State commit, prospect

Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

On the Hardwood

Column: Make Covelli Center the home of Ohio State women’s basketball

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Here's 1st @BigTenNetwork hoops ad.



Honestly, some amazing performances here. From the understated (Thad Matta on "the tiny hot dog things") to the overstated (@TomCrean with the clipboard and @CoachTubbySmith 's final "ever") - it is just brilliant.https://t.co/C5fIHdELZa — Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) August 30, 2022

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Soccer: Wootton Named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

Gaurav Law, The Lantern

And now for something completely different...

This one gets me every time.