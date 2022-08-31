Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 31, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
LGHL Asks: Buckeye fans predict how Ohio State’s season will go; needless to say, they think it will go well.
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Three Takeaways as Buckeyes ramp up for Notre Dame (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
‘This team is hungry’: OSU ready for opener vs. No. 5 Notre Dame
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Practice Report: Confident Buckeyes locked in, set to unveil offseason changes in opener
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Says Ohio State “Wants to Be Great” and Has “A Lot to Prove,” Jim Knowles Says Buckeye Defense Is “100% Ready” for Notre Dame
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Other than Clemson, I feel like Barrett stole my predictions!
Official 2022 college football picks:— Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) August 30, 2022
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Clemson
4. Utah
First two out: Georgia and Baylor
Ohio State over Alabama for College Football Playoff national championship
Heisman: C.J. Stroud
Coach of the Year: Kyle Whittinghamhttps://t.co/H2Fh55cYlN pic.twitter.com/lURbZYno8y
Ohio State names Kyle McCord backup quarterback for Notre Dame
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Jim Knowles, Buckeyes expecting defensive line to ‘attack,’ have major impact (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Knowles notes: Ohio State DC on preparing for Notre Dame’s first-time starting QB
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
⁰@sonnystyles_ is officially #BIA pic.twitter.com/scyZVDGrLm— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 31, 2022
Will Allen, Michael Doss to unveil sculpture to honor 2002 OSU team
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Members of 2002 Ohio State football team to appear on ‘College GameDay’
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Column: Big Ten needs to stop letting Notre Dame have its cake and eat it too
Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land
Jim Knowles is such a weird dude, and I love it.
here's the call to let @tommyike41's mom he's a Buckeye Captain pic.twitter.com/ywAF7JdCzl— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 30, 2022
Column: The Buckeyes won’t crumble under pressure this season and this is why
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
C.J. Stroud’s legs could unlock even more for potent Ohio State offense (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
You’re Nuts: Who scores the first touchdown of the season for Ohio State?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
51 Ohio State Players Make Initial 53-Man Rosters for 2022 NFL Season
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Cardale Jones in mentorship role for Ohio State commit, prospect
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row
On the Hardwood
Column: Make Covelli Center the home of Ohio State women’s basketball
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Here's 1st @BigTenNetwork hoops ad.— Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) August 30, 2022
Honestly, some amazing performances here. From the understated (Thad Matta on "the tiny hot dog things") to the overstated (@TomCrean with the clipboard and @CoachTubbySmith 's final "ever") - it is just brilliant.https://t.co/C5fIHdELZa
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Soccer: Wootton Named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week
Gaurav Law, The Lantern
And now for something completely different...
This one gets me every time.
Loading comments...