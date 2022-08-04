Ohio State looks to keep momentum on the hardwood by offering 2025 Indiana native

It’s finally here. Ohio State starts fall football camp today with the season now just under a month away. In some ways, it feels like it’s been a short off-season and in others, it feels like the longest off-season ever. Either way, with the Buckeyes being back on the gridiron, Ryan Day and his crew can devote all of their time to getting ready for Notre Dame coming to town and beyond.

While it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows on the recruiting trail lately, at least with fall camp now underway, Buckeye Nation can focus on the positives. The misses and flips haven’t made for a fun end to the summer, but Ohio State’s staff is well aware of the issues and guarantees they’re no less excited than anyone else. All that to say, recruiting never sleeps and this staff will do all that they can to right the ship.

On the flip side, the men’s basketball Buckeyes are seeing some momentum right now on the recruiting front and that’s a great sign for Holtmann and crew. After getting one of their top targets yesterday in Devin Royal, the 2023 class is made up of in-state kids and has the program in a good spot with plenty of opportunities to continue moving up the ranks.

Buckeyes offer 2025 hooper

Staying on the hardwood, Ohio State’s staying as active as possible on the recruiting trail. Building a successful 2023 class is great, but the staff knows that they need to be building for future cycles as well.

Yesterday, Ohio State dished out its latest offer as Indiana native, Trent Sisley shared that the Buckeyes were the latest to enter his recruitment. A 6-foot-7 power forward, before Ohio State, Sisley held three offers from Purdue, Indiana, and Iowa. Being in the 2025 class, Sisley does not currently hold a 247Sports ranking, but when the time comes, it won’t be a surprise to see the long and lengthy athlete in the mix with the rest of the nation’s top players.

Blessed to receive an offer from The Ohio State University! Thanks to Coach Holtmann, Coach Owens, and the rest of the staff. pic.twitter.com/7hXH6TXPk4 — Trent Sisley (@SisleyTrent) August 3, 2022

Quick Hits:

Regardless of year, cornerback recruiting is going to be a pivotal position group for Ohio State. Arguably one of the more important positions on the field, the Buckeyes have a great track record at developing the spot, but they can’t rely on the past and need to continue to bring in elite national targets at the spot.

Looking ahead to the 2024 class, the Buckeyes have already offered a decent number of targets at the cornerback spot, but per Bill Kurelic of Bucknuts.com, one prospect in particular is feeling pretty good about Ohio State.

Miles Lockhart, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound athlete in the 2024 class out of Chandler, Ariz. said that the Buckeyes are the school that “stands out the most” amongst his other offers. The No. 240 player nationally, Lockhart is the 32nd best athlete in the country and the fifth best player in Arizona for the 2024 cycle per the 247Sports Composite grades.

With nearly twenty offers to his name, Lockhart has programs such as Oregon, Iowa, Utah, Washington, Arizona, and several more already in the fold. OSU probably likes its chances here as Lockhart’s current prep teammate is Ohio State’s 2024 quarterback commit, Dylan Raiola.

With Arizona continuing to climb the charts in terms of states with the most talent, having Raiola in the ear of his teammate every day certainly doesn’t hurt Ohio State’s chances. The focus, for now, is finishing a strong 2023 class, but work on the 2024 class has clearly already begun.