Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Friends, Buckeyes, countrymen and women, lend me your ears. The 2022 Ohio State football team has officially begun fall camp, which means that the season is practically upon us. However, due to a substantially turned-over coaching staff, a spate of new players on both sides of the ball, and an incomprehensible loss to TTUN last November, Ryan Day’s squad is facing a ton of questions this season.

So while their eventual play on the field will answer many of those questions, let’s be honest, some of us aren’t patient enough to wait on those answers and we more often than not, we don’t like the answers once we get them.

So, beginning on Monday, Land-Grant Holy Land will be debuting a new feature that will run every day throughout the season where I will attempt to get or give answers to questions about the team.

Sometimes, those questions will be from fans like you, and sometimes the questions will be mine. On some days, I will answer the questions, other days will see LGHL experts chime in to help, and in some cases, we will venture outside our blog’s bubble to get the best info that we can.

Often Ask LGHL will be a print column, but when the topic warrants, it will also be a podcast. So, we will be asking and answering questions in as many different ways as we possibly can this season, and we are hoping that the results are as positive as those on the field for the Buckeyes.

So, if you have a question about the team, any of their opponents, other Big Ten teams, or college football at large, send a tweet to @LandGrant33 or via email HERE. We will kick this off on Monday, so get your questions in now. But keep them appropriate and respectful as we no one needs any bad juju in their lives these days.