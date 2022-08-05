Ohio State men’s basketball lands in final five schools for Columbus Africentric’s Dailyn Swain

Just days after landing a commitment from Pickerington Central’s Devin Royal, the Buckeyes found themselves in the top-five on Friday for another talented Columbus player in the 2023 class — four-star small forward Dailyn Swain.

Swain listed the Buckeyes alongside Xavier, Arizona State, Clemson, and Arkansas. While Ohio State may look like the favorite from the outside, it appears more and more likely that the Buckeyes will land a commitment from a player very similar to Swain before Swain makes a final decision. Scotty Middleton — the No. 34 player in the country — will announce his college decision tomorrow, and there are more than a few whispers that the Buckeyes are his preference. If that happens, Ohio State may not be the best fit for the No. 75 player in the nation, Swain.

Swain made an unofficial visit to Ohio State on June 24, 2021 and received a scholarship offer from the Buckeyes the same day. Similarly to how Ohio State views Brice Sensabaugh and how they viewed star E.J. Liddell, Swain said that the Buckeyes love his versatility and ability to defend multiple positions:

“They showed me they could beat any team in the country; they beat Duke, who was No. 1 at the time. They showed how they stay together and are really good with game plans. Their players are coachable and when they follow the game plan from the coaches, they can play with anyone. They feel like I can play any position on the floor and guard the one through four. The coaches really like my versatility.”

Swain plays alongside current Ohio State commits George Washington III and Royal on All-Ohio Red, an AAU team in the EYBL circuit. Royal, who just committed on Wednesday, said that he would “Definitely be talking to” Swain and trying to get him to join the 2023 class as well. Swain is currently the No. 75 player in the nation, the No. 15 small forward, and the No. 3 player in the state of Ohio according to 247Sports. He stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 175 pounds.

Swain’s recruitment has been much quieter and closer to the vest than Royal’s was. Ohio State has been viewed as a slight favorite because of Swain’s connections to the program and its 2023 class, but if there isn’t space for him or he goes elsewhere, it’s tough to say where he might wind up. Xavier and Arizona State are two programs that have been involved with Swain for nearly as long as the Buckeyes.

Ohio State’s 2023 class currently sits at No. 5 in the nation with three four-star recruits, according to 247Sports.