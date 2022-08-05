Bucketheads Podcast: Ohio State lands Devin Royal, is Scotty Middleton on deck?

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday throughout the regular season and every other Thursday during the off-season.

We are back and we have a BOOM! for Ohio State hoops. The second-ranked player in the state and main priority for Chris Holtmann and his staff, Devin Royal from Pickerington Central, has made his verbal commitment to the Buckeyes. We discussed this, Scotty Middleton’s commitment on Saturday and Dailyn Swain’s plan to drop his top-five on Friday — conveniently right before Middleton’s decision.

Also, we were joined by Davis Moseley of Rivals to talk about Royal, Middleton and more. We talked about Ohio State recruiting, Big Ten recruits and some national prospects folks should keep an eye on during the 2022-2023 season.

