Buck Off Podcast: The best Big Ten Conference preview around (in our humble opinion)

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined by Jordan Williams, and we get into our Big Ten conference preview for the 2022 season.

Before we get into the preview we get into some news and notes with the start of Fall Camp on the horizon. We discuss the impending football season and how last year goes into the dumpster when Fall Camp starts. We also get into the stories we’re most excited about for the first day of camp.

We start our conference preview with Big Ten West and discuss how all seven teams will fare this season. We start with the teams projected at the bottom including the lifeless Northwestern program and the steadily improving Illinois program. We then get into the discussion about the middle-of-the-pack programs and teams looking to improve including Nebraska, Minnesota, and Purdue. We then discuss the division champs Iowa and why Wisconsin should be the safe bet to reclaim their conference thrown.

After the break, we get into the Big Ten East division and how this division should have a defined pecking order once again. Indiana is getting a lot of 6th place hype which we disagree with wholeheartedly, and we discuss why Rutgers can be a bowl team this year. After that, we discuss Maryland which exists in the middle on its own, and what it needs to do in order to have a successful season.

We then get into Michigan, Michigan State, and Penn State discussing how they can be better or worse than last year. We don’t get into Ohio State because we will be doing an in-depth preview closer to the season.

To close out the show, we make award predictions including conference MVP, offensive player of the year, defensive player of the year, and biggest upset to close out a loaded show.

