BOOOOM! Ohio State men’s basketball gets commitment from top-35 forward Scotty Middleton

In the words of the great D.J. Khaled, “Anotha one.” It has been one heck of a week for Ohio State basketball recruiting. On Wednesday, four-star forward from Pickerington Central Devin Royal announced his verbal commitment to Ohio State.

Then, another Columbus four-star forward, Dailyn Swain, announced on Friday that Ohio State was in his final five alongside Xavier, Clemson, Arizona State, and Arkansas. Now, the Buckeyes get arguably their biggest commitment in the 2023 class.

Small forward Scotty Middleton from Sunrise Christian High School in Wichita, Kan. has verbally committed to Ohio State on Instagram live with ESPN’s Paul Biancardi.

The 6-foot-6, 180-pound rising senior is a guy who could finish as a five-star recruit, but for now is a consensus four-star. He is ranked as the No. 34 recruit in the country, the sixth-best small forward recruit in the class, and the third-ranked recruit from Kansas, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

“I like how they are together,” Middleton told 247Sports last month when discussing Chris Holtmann’s Buckeyes. “They have a saying, ‘Once a Buckeye, always a Buckeye.’ I think that goes so far with them because guys always come back and show love just because they want to teach the players.”

Middleton joins Royal in the Buckeyes’ 2023 class, which also includes No. 60 national player, shooting guard George Washington III and No. 105 player, center Austin Parks. With Middleton’s pledge, the Buckeyes move up to the No. 3 ranked class in the country behind only Duke and Kentucky.

Middleton originally listed five schools in his final school list. Those five were Ohio State, Seton Hall, UConn, Kansas, and Texas A&M. He then cut out Kansas and Texas A&M and gave a final three of Ohio State, Seton Hall, and UConn. In the end, it came down to Ohio State and Seton Hall. Ultimately, Middleton decided he wanted to commit to Holtmann and the Buckeyes.

Middleton visited Columbus on March 4 and got a good understanding of the Buckeyes and the culture that they have built under Chris Holtmann:

“My visit was really good,” Middleton said. “I got to see what Ohio State is really about and what it is to be a Buckeye. I like how the coaches and fans love their players and how some NBA guys come back and work with the players.”

