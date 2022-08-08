Ohio State adds four-star pledges in both football and basketball

It was a big weekend on both the gridiron and the hardwood in Columbus. The Buckeyes secured a pledge from an in-state linebacker on the football side of things, and Chris Holtmann followed that up by welcoming a high four-star standout from Kansas.

Reese stays home, chooses Buckeyes

Ohio State went back to familiar territory for their latest pledge on the gridiron when 2023 four-star linebacker Arvell Reese of Glenville (OH) announced his commitment to the program on Saturday.

The Cleveland native now joins a long line of former Tarblooders to ultimately pick the Buckeyes including Ted Ginn Jr., Cardale Jones, Marshon Lattimore, Troy Smith, Donte Whitner, and many more.

Reese secured 25 offers from programs across the nation but ultimately would chose Ohio State over the likes of Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan, and USC, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.

The in-state standout becomes the first prospect from Glenville High School to commit to Ohio State since the 2014 recruiting class when the Buckeyes were able to land three-star offensive guard Marcelys Jones, the aforementioned four-cornerback Marshon Lattimore, and four-star safety Erick Smith. Fortunately for Ohio State, Reese is currently teammates with another top target for the program in 2024 four-star cornerback Bryce West.

Reese currently slots in as the No. 277 over prospect in this year’s recruiting class. The 6-foot-3, 212-pounder also comes in as the 20th highest graded linebacker this cycle and is a Top 10 player from the state of Ohio.

Holtmann lands Middleton

Ryan Day wasn’t the only head man in Columbus that picked up good news this weekend. Hoops coach Chris Holtmann also had himself quite a weekend when he landed 2023 four-star small forward Scotty Middleton of Sunrise Christian (KS).

Breaking: Scotty Middleton tells @PaulBiancardi he has committed to Ohio State.



Middleton is the No. 18 overall prospect in the ESPN 100 for the Class of 2023. @SCNext pic.twitter.com/LE5D2ISrh6 — ESPN (@espn) August 8, 2022

Middleton, a Wichita native, chose the Buckeyes on Sunday over Connecticut, Kansas, Seton Hall, and Texas A&M — the four other programs that were named finalists for Middleton just one month ago.

The latest addition for the Buckeyes gives them the No. 3 recruiting class in the country for the time being. Ohio State’s four man 2023 class that now includes Middleton, four-star center Austin Parks of Memorial (OH), four-star small forward Devin Royal of Pickerington Central (OH), and four-star combo guard George Washington III of Chaminade Julienne (OH) ranks behind only Duke and Kentucky.

Middleton, who is just outside of five-star status, is currently positioned as the No. 34 overall prospect in the class. The 6-foot-6, 180-pounder additionally comes in as the sixth best small forward in the class and is the third highest graded prospect from Kansas in the cycle.

