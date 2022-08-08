Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 8, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
On the Gridiron
Sights and Sounds: Ohio State players report to team hotel for preseason camp
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
Highlights from Ohio State’s 2022 Camp Hotel Check-In
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
The paparazzi following players into their hotel at the start of fall camp will never not be the *weirdest* thing that we do as Buckeye fans.— Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) August 7, 2022
And I absolutely love every single stupid picture we get! https://t.co/rIC8bi0239
Four-star linebacker Arvell Reese commits to Ohio State
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row
What Arvell Reese’s Commitment Means for Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
Twitter reacted after LB Arvell Reese announced commitment to Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
Alabama, Ohio State favorites to reach CFP (paywall)
The Athletic Staff
He is inevitable:
these spot the difference games are getting harder and harder #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/a8ipE5Hg7N— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 5, 2022
Ohio State distributing reps at running back ‘pretty evenly’ during camp
Jacob Benge, Dotting The Eyes
Ted Ginn Sr. sees potential in 2023 Ohio State commit Arvell Reese
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
https://twitter.com/albertbreer/status/1555937236645842949?s=12
On the Hardwood
BOOOOM! Ohio State men’s basketball gets commitment from top-35 forward Scotty Middleton
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
What Scotty Middleton’s commitment means to Ohio State basketball
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Yeah, this dude’s legit!
2023 5 ⭐️ SF Scotty Middleton has committed to Ohio State! @ScottyMiddleto9 @BradBealElite @sunrisehoops @OhioStateHoops @Landgrant33 pic.twitter.com/NSNX6SNNYm— BallerTV (@BallerTV) August 8, 2022
Ohio State beats Egypt: Five key plays from the exhibition win
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Buckeyes complete 2-0 exhibition trip with win over Puerto Rico
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
Ohio State men’s basketball lands in final five schools for Columbus Africentric’s Dailyn Swain
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
FOLKS,,, pic.twitter.com/mcLnPEXwAM— Connor Lemons (@lemons_connor) August 8, 2022
Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Bowen Hardman
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
You’re Nuts: Who is the best Toledo basketball recruit in Ohio State history?
Justin Golba and Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Student-Athletes Receive Degrees on Sunday at Summer Commencement
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Swimming & Diving: Buckeyes Shine at Summer Nationals
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
So. Damn. MANY!
You get to get rid of one of your own fanbases college football Twitter account…who is it?— Slander U Podcast (@SlanderUniPod) August 7, 2022
