 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 8, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

On the Gridiron

Sights and Sounds: Ohio State players report to team hotel for preseason camp
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Highlights from Ohio State’s 2022 Camp Hotel Check-In
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Four-star linebacker Arvell Reese commits to Ohio State
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

What Arvell Reese’s Commitment Means for Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Twitter reacted after LB Arvell Reese announced commitment to Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Alabama, Ohio State favorites to reach CFP (paywall)
The Athletic Staff

He is inevitable:

Ohio State distributing reps at running back ‘pretty evenly’ during camp
Jacob Benge, Dotting The Eyes

Ted Ginn Sr. sees potential in 2023 Ohio State commit Arvell Reese
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

https://twitter.com/albertbreer/status/1555937236645842949?s=12

On the Hardwood

BOOOOM! Ohio State men’s basketball gets commitment from top-35 forward Scotty Middleton
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

What Scotty Middleton’s commitment means to Ohio State basketball
Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Yeah, this dude’s legit!

Ohio State beats Egypt: Five key plays from the exhibition win
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Buckeyes complete 2-0 exhibition trip with win over Puerto Rico
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Ohio State men’s basketball lands in final five schools for Columbus Africentric’s Dailyn Swain
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Bowen Hardman
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: Who is the best Toledo basketball recruit in Ohio State history?
Justin Golba and Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Student-Athletes Receive Degrees on Sunday at Summer Commencement
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Swimming & Diving: Buckeyes Shine at Summer Nationals
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

So. Damn. MANY!

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...