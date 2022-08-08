Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 8, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Sights and Sounds: Ohio State players report to team hotel for preseason camp

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Highlights from Ohio State’s 2022 Camp Hotel Check-In

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

The paparazzi following players into their hotel at the start of fall camp will never not be the *weirdest* thing that we do as Buckeye fans.



And I absolutely love every single stupid picture we get! https://t.co/rIC8bi0239 — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) August 7, 2022

Four-star linebacker Arvell Reese commits to Ohio State

Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

What Arvell Reese’s Commitment Means for Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Twitter reacted after LB Arvell Reese announced commitment to Ohio State

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Alabama, Ohio State favorites to reach CFP (paywall)

The Athletic Staff

He is inevitable:

these spot the difference games are getting harder and harder #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/a8ipE5Hg7N — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 5, 2022

Ohio State distributing reps at running back ‘pretty evenly’ during camp

Jacob Benge, Dotting The Eyes

Ted Ginn Sr. sees potential in 2023 Ohio State commit Arvell Reese

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

https://twitter.com/albertbreer/status/1555937236645842949?s=12

On the Hardwood

BOOOOM! Ohio State men’s basketball gets commitment from top-35 forward Scotty Middleton

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

What Scotty Middleton’s commitment means to Ohio State basketball

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Yeah, this dude’s legit!

Ohio State beats Egypt: Five key plays from the exhibition win

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Buckeyes complete 2-0 exhibition trip with win over Puerto Rico

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Ohio State men’s basketball lands in final five schools for Columbus Africentric’s Dailyn Swain

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State men’s basketball player preview: Bowen Hardman

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: Who is the best Toledo basketball recruit in Ohio State history?

Justin Golba and Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Student-Athletes Receive Degrees on Sunday at Summer Commencement

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Swimming & Diving: Buckeyes Shine at Summer Nationals

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

So. Damn. MANY!