Ohio State four-star DL target sets commitment date

The second week of fall camp is now underway for Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team. With this, much of the talk surrounding the Ohio State football team will revolve around the Buckeyes’ current roster. However, recruiting will remain a mainstay for the team to ensure the success of the program in the future.

Thompson sets commitment date

Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class is quickly coming together, and with 19 verbal commitments there is little room for the Buckeyes to add to the class. With the offensive side of things in solid footing, the Ohio State coaching staff will look to focus on the defensive side of the ball to finish out the class. July brought to light multiple concerns on the defensive recruiting front, as a few Ohio State targets decided to commit elsewhere and the Buckeyes saw a top-100 recruit de-commit from the program.

August has been much kinder to the Buckeyes, as they have added defensive recruits to both this current class as well as to future classes. The team will hope this trend continues throughout the month, as they will see more of their top defensive recruits announce their decisions. One of those targets set to announce this month is four-star defensive lineman Jalen Thompson of Detroit, MI (Cass Technical).

I WILL BE ANNOUNCING MY COMMITMENT AUGUST 22 — Jalen Thompson ✞ (@__4jalen) August 6, 2022

Thompson was offered by Ohio State on June 1 after impressing the coaching staff at a summer recruiting camp. He then made a return trip to Columbus later in the month, and and following the visit the Buckeyes have been viewed as one of the favorites to land him.

However, the team seems to have slowed down in his recruitment as of late, which has led to Michigan State becoming the overwhelming favorites to earn his commitment. This may be a situation where if Ohio State gives Thompson the green light, he would commit to the program, but the Buckeyes are waiting to see how things play out with some of their other defensive line prospects.

Ohio State is also heavily recruiting a handful of other defensive line targets including five-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei, four-star DL Damon Wilson, four-star DE Desmond Umeozulu and five-star DE Keon Keeley.

Keeley seems the least likely to become a Buckeye, but Ohio State has placed themselves in a good position with all of the above, and as of late Uiagalelei and Umeozulu have especially been trending towards Ohio State.

If Thompson decides to commit to Michigan State in a couple weeks, this likely reflects that the Buckeyes feel they are in a solid spot to land a combination of the above targets, as well as feel they would make for a better fit with the team more than Thompson.

Thompson is the No. 30 DL prospect in the 2023 class and is the No. 195 overall prospect. He is also the No. 3 prospect out of Michigan.

Quick Hits

A trio of future Buckeyes were listed as second-team preseason All-Americans when MaxPreps released its All-America teams for high school seniors Monday. Five-star WR Brandon Innis , four-star OT Luke Montgomery and four-star CB Kayin Lee all received the prestigious honor. While the trio were the only current Ohio State commitments to make the list, Ohio State defensive line target Uiagalelei was given first-team honors.

, four-star OT and four-star CB all received the prestigious honor. While the trio were the only current Ohio State commitments to make the list, Ohio State defensive line target Uiagalelei was given first-team honors. Ohio State 2024 five-star WR target Jeremiah Smith of Opa Locka, FL (Chaminade-Madonna Prep) will reportedly visit Columbus for the Buckeyes’ first game of the season when the team plays host to Notre Dame. It is still early in Smith’s recruitment but he has spoken highly of Ohio State which has led the team to become the early favorites in his recruitment.