Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for August 9, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

Ask LGHL

Ask LGHL: What will it take for you to consider the Ohio State football season a success?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

SBJ Media: Big Ten talks in the home stretch
John Ourand, Sports Business Journal

What we know about Big Ten rights negotiations (paywall)
Nicole Auerbach, The Athletic

I think there are some things to be concerned about not having any games on the ESPN family of networks, but I think I am coming down in agreement with Chris.

Ohio State ranks No. 2 in 2022 preseason Coaches Poll
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Practice Report: Buckeyes becoming deeper, better along offensive line in preseason
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Buckeyes RT Dawand Jones feels faster after offseason weight loss
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

OL Anchored by Returning Starters Johnson, Jones and Wypler
Ohio State Athletics

Paris Johnson feeling more at home after an offseason focused on tackle (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Tony Alford keeping relationships, production at forefront of recruiting pitch
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

Well done, Colton.

Julian Fleming Building Momentum for Long-Awaited Breakout with “Best Offseason He’s Had”
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Watch six Ohio State linemen interview Buckeyes teammate Josh Fryar
Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com

Dallan Hayden Going Full Speed Into First Fall Camp
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Four Lessons Learned from Justin Frye, emerging Buckeyes offensive line unit
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ready for J.K. to Dominate the NFL!

Josh Fryar Ready to Play After Offseason Recovery from Torn ACL: “I Don’t Want to Sit Back and Wait”
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

You’re Nuts: What position battle are you most interested in heading into 2022?
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Three Takeaways from hungry Buckeyes offensive line (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

On the Hardwood

Here are five key plays from Ohio State’s win against Puerto Rico
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State basketball aiming for back-to-back top-10 recruiting classes
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

This Seems Good!

Ohio State’s men’s basketball team learns their first 2022 Maui Invitational opponent
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

And now for something completely different...

I love this stupid game:

