Bucketheads Podcast: Justice Sueing is cleared to play, Dailyn Swain makes his decision on Friday

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday throughout the regular season and every other Thursday during the off-season.

For Episode 45 of the Bucketheads podcast, Justin and Connor are talking about Justice Sueing and his full clearance to return to basketball activities. How important are Sueing and his health to the Buckeyes this season?

They also touch on Dailyn Swain’s recruitment and upcoming commitment decision. Where is he going and is it Ohio State?

Plus, Taison Chatman and Bronny James are reportedly going to be on campus for the Notre Dame game and the boys talked about the possibility of the Buckeyes adding a fifth member to the 2023 class.

