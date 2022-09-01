Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 1, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

LGHL Asks: Buckeye fans, tell us what you think will happen in the Notre Dame game

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Wednesday night player interviews: Henderson, JSN, Eichenberg, Wypler, Miyan

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Ohio State defense tired of talking, ready to prove itself (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Practice Report: Buckeyes ready to unleash high-powered offense in season opener

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Admitting you have a problem is the first step in recovery:

“We knew where our shortcomings were last year,” #Buckeyes offensive lineman Luke Wypler said. “The first part of any problem is acknowledging the problem.”



Wypler said #OhioState “really addressed” short-yardage situations in preseason camp. pic.twitter.com/G3WWfXfkn9 — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) September 1, 2022

Notre Dame Offensive Player to Watch: Tight end Michael Mayer

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Why is Notre Dame such a massive underdog against Ohio State? It starts with a huge talent gap

Chris Hummer, 247Sports

Column: Notre Dame is a must-win for Ohio State, but the reasons are strange

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery:

Ohio State has game day coaching positions in place but Buckeyes aren’t telling where coaches will be

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State football’s TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba happy with new turf in Ohio Stadium

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

A look at Big Ten season win totals

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

What Notre Dame players said about Ohio State heading into top-five matchup

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Paris Johnson finally making long-anticipated debut at left tackle for Buckeyes

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Steele Chambers has breakout potential in Jim Knowles’ defense (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

NCAA officially approves two transfer portal "windows."



For football, the second is May 1-15. The first is "45 days beginning the day after championship selections."



In FBS this year that would begin Dec. 5.

https://t.co/TuB9e1jvAM — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) August 31, 2022

LFG!

TreVeyon Henderson on his team's approach heading into the first game: "We are definitely gonna let the country know who we are." — Chase Brown (@chaseabrown__) August 31, 2022

Ohio State’s Passing Game Should Be Advantage for Buckeyes, but Run Game Will Still Be Crucial to Beating Notre Dame

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

The formation of Marcus Freeman: How Ohio State shaped his Notre Dame blueprint (paywall)

Pete Sampson, The Athletic

You’re Nuts: Who is the biggest ‘traitor’ in Ohio State football history?

Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

Hot stove college football edition!

NCAA officially approves two transfer portal "windows."



For football, the second is May 1-15. The first is "45 days beginning the day after championship selections."



In FBS this year that would begin Dec. 5.

https://t.co/TuB9e1jvAM — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) August 31, 2022

On the Hardwood

Columbus, Ohio State welcome NCAA in hopes of hosting another Women’s Final Four

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Golf: Choi, McGinty, Seumanutafa Earn Preseason B1G Honors

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Golf: Moldovan, Wallin and Chandler Named B1G Preseason Honorees

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Enough said.