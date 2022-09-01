Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 1, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
Ask LGHL
Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
LGHL Asks: Buckeye fans, tell us what you think will happen in the Notre Dame game
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Wednesday night player interviews: Henderson, JSN, Eichenberg, Wypler, Miyan
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Ohio State defense tired of talking, ready to prove itself (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Practice Report: Buckeyes ready to unleash high-powered offense in season opener
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Admitting you have a problem is the first step in recovery:
“We knew where our shortcomings were last year,” #Buckeyes offensive lineman Luke Wypler said. “The first part of any problem is acknowledging the problem.”— Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) September 1, 2022
Wypler said #OhioState “really addressed” short-yardage situations in preseason camp. pic.twitter.com/G3WWfXfkn9
Notre Dame Offensive Player to Watch: Tight end Michael Mayer
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Why is Notre Dame such a massive underdog against Ohio State? It starts with a huge talent gap
Chris Hummer, 247Sports
Column: Notre Dame is a must-win for Ohio State, but the reasons are strange
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery:
Your Story. Your Family. Your Legacy.— Marcus Freeman (@Marcus_Freeman1) August 31, 2022
Countdown to midnight starts now. #ALLGOLDEVERYTHING #ThinkBig pic.twitter.com/1B0mJWSd2B
Ohio State has game day coaching positions in place but Buckeyes aren’t telling where coaches will be
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State football’s TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba happy with new turf in Ohio Stadium
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
A look at Big Ten season win totals
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
What Notre Dame players said about Ohio State heading into top-five matchup
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Paris Johnson finally making long-anticipated debut at left tackle for Buckeyes
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Steele Chambers has breakout potential in Jim Knowles’ defense (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
NCAA officially approves two transfer portal "windows."— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) August 31, 2022
For football, the second is May 1-15. The first is "45 days beginning the day after championship selections."
In FBS this year that would begin Dec. 5.
https://t.co/TuB9e1jvAM
LFG!
TreVeyon Henderson on his team's approach heading into the first game: "We are definitely gonna let the country know who we are."— Chase Brown (@chaseabrown__) August 31, 2022
Ohio State’s Passing Game Should Be Advantage for Buckeyes, but Run Game Will Still Be Crucial to Beating Notre Dame
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
The formation of Marcus Freeman: How Ohio State shaped his Notre Dame blueprint (paywall)
Pete Sampson, The Athletic
You’re Nuts: Who is the biggest ‘traitor’ in Ohio State football history?
Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land
Hot stove college football edition!
NCAA officially approves two transfer portal "windows."— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) August 31, 2022
For football, the second is May 1-15. The first is "45 days beginning the day after championship selections."
In FBS this year that would begin Dec. 5.
https://t.co/TuB9e1jvAM
On the Hardwood
Columbus, Ohio State welcome NCAA in hopes of hosting another Women’s Final Four
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Golf: Choi, McGinty, Seumanutafa Earn Preseason B1G Honors
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Golf: Moldovan, Wallin and Chandler Named B1G Preseason Honorees
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
Enough said.
Not done.#USOpen | @serenawilliams pic.twitter.com/9RND6qp7WA— ESPN (@espn) September 1, 2022
Loading comments...