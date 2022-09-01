 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 1, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Ask LGHL

Introducing ‘Ask LGHL,’ asking and answering questions throughout the football season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

LGHL Asks: Buckeye fans, tell us what you think will happen in the Notre Dame game
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Wednesday night player interviews: Henderson, JSN, Eichenberg, Wypler, Miyan
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Ohio State defense tired of talking, ready to prove itself (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Practice Report: Buckeyes ready to unleash high-powered offense in season opener
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Admitting you have a problem is the first step in recovery:

Notre Dame Offensive Player to Watch: Tight end Michael Mayer
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Why is Notre Dame such a massive underdog against Ohio State? It starts with a huge talent gap
Chris Hummer, 247Sports

Column: Notre Dame is a must-win for Ohio State, but the reasons are strange
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery:

Ohio State has game day coaching positions in place but Buckeyes aren’t telling where coaches will be
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State football’s TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba happy with new turf in Ohio Stadium
Stephen Means, cleveland.com

A look at Big Ten season win totals
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

What Notre Dame players said about Ohio State heading into top-five matchup
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Paris Johnson finally making long-anticipated debut at left tackle for Buckeyes
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Steele Chambers has breakout potential in Jim Knowles’ defense (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

LFG!

Ohio State’s Passing Game Should Be Advantage for Buckeyes, but Run Game Will Still Be Crucial to Beating Notre Dame
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

The formation of Marcus Freeman: How Ohio State shaped his Notre Dame blueprint (paywall)
Pete Sampson, The Athletic

You’re Nuts: Who is the biggest ‘traitor’ in Ohio State football history?
Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

Hot stove college football edition!

On the Hardwood

Columbus, Ohio State welcome NCAA in hopes of hosting another Women’s Final Four
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Golf: Choi, McGinty, Seumanutafa Earn Preseason B1G Honors
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Golf: Moldovan, Wallin and Chandler Named B1G Preseason Honorees
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Enough said.

